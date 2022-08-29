Neurology Diagnostics Devices Market Dominated By CT Scanners with Over 37% Revenue Share: Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global demand for neurology diagnostics devices is set to exhibit strong expansion at an incline of 8.9% CAGR across the 2022-2032 assessment period. As per the report, the market is poised to be valued at US$ 21.1 billion by the end of 2032.



Currently, neurology occupies a position that can range from being almost nonexistent to having a high and complex development in the many health centers across the world. Due to important variables such as government neuroscience initiatives, continuous brain mapping research and investigation projects, and technological improvements in the tools and algorithms used in the neuroscience field, the market is predicted to grow rapidly over the coming years.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7655

Prominent market players and researches are continuously focusing on introducing cutting-edge integrated solutions to cater to the clinical needs for diagnosis.

For instance, Cadwell engineers published a patent in October 2019 for the ability of Arc software to synchronize recorded video to brain activity.

Additionally, to promptly assess patients who are unconscious for brain health, Nihon Kohden created VitalEEGTM in 2019. The device contains remote access features that let specialists assess important data from anywhere in the hospital and Bluetooth communication, which eliminates the need for extra wires.

The introduction of such advanced devices has gained popularity and the adoption of neurological diagnostics devices is expected to propel market growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

CT scanners held the highest market share of 37.3% in 2021.

The mental health segment held 22.7% of the global market share at the end of 2021.

Hospitals, as end users, held the largest market share of 53.4% in 2021.

North America leads the global market with 34.2% market share.



Speak to Analyst:



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7655

Key Segments in Neurology Diagnostics Devices Industry Research

By Product : Electroencephalogram (EEG) fMRI Systems Optical Topography Systems (fNIRs) CT Scanners Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Cerebral Oximetry Devices Neuro-diagnostics Biomarker Tools

By Application : Cognitive Diagnosis Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Mental Health Stroke Concussion Dementia PTSD Other Neurological Diseases

By End User : Neurofeedback Clinics Neurology Clinics Hospitals Neurorehabilitation Centers Academic and Research Institutes

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)









Competitive Landscape

Key neuroscience industries are continuously investing in the development of efficient systems and expanding their inorganic growth prospects, accelerating their sales footprint across national borders.

For instance:

In May 2021, the Philips Spectral CT 7500 system was released, which consistently generates high-quality spectral images without the need for specialized protocols like those on many other recent models, minimizing protocol bias and validating dated knowledge in as much as 60% fewer tests than before.

In May 2021, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. launched Medical Marketplace, an online marketplace for medical imaging parts, to better serve the needs of its customers. Customers can find OEM parts on the platform for cheap rates, which maximizes productivity.

Quick Buy – Neurology Diagnostics Devices Market Research Report:



https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7655

Market Situation for Neurology Diagnostics in the United States

The U.S. accounted for around 32 % share of the global neurology diagnostics devices market in 2021 owing to the presence of leading players such as General Electric, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Masimo, and many others within the neurology space.

Additionally, the United States has highly-developed technological infrastructure that has helped it become a pioneer in technology and inspired many businesses to enter the market, thus aiding overall market expansion.

For instance, Masimo's O3 regional oximetry device was approved by FDA in September 2020. The device monitors somatic tissue oxygenation saturation as well as relative changes in haemoglobin, oxyhemoglobin, and deoxyhemoglobin in adult brains. This marks an important step in assisting clinicians and researchers in further increasing their understanding of how the body utilises oxygen and in identifying organ hypoxemia.





More Market Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the neurology diagnostics devices market, presenting historical demand data (2012-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (electroencephalogram (EEG), fMRI systems, optical topography systems (fNIRs), CT scanners, magnetoencephalography (MEG), cerebral oximetry devices, neuro-diagnostics biomarker tools), application (cognitive diagnosis, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), mental health, stroke, concussion, dementia & PTSD, other neurological diseases), and end user (neurofeedback clinics, neurology clinics, hospitals, neurorehabilitation centers, academic & research institutes), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa)

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market - The global nerve repair and regeneration market is projected to rise at a stellar CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2026. Currently, the market is valued at US$ 8 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 12 billion by the end of 2026. Demand for neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices is expected to increase at 9.5% CAGR over the study period as a result of an increase in accidents and peripheral nerve injuries across the world.

Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market - Optic nerve disorder, commonly known as optic neuropathy, is a medical condition indicating degeneration of the optic nerve. While mostly optic nerve disorders are hereditary, few of them are also acquired over the time. According to data by the World Health Organization (WHO), approx. 1.3 billion people suffer due to some sort of vision impairment. Among all the other possible causes, glaucoma (a condition leading to damage of optic nerves) has been identified as a prominent cause.

Occipital Nerve Block Treatment Market - Occipital nerve block treatment is a therapeutic procedure which is used for the treatment of pain that occurs at the back of the head. The occipital nerve block treatment procedure is performed by the use of steroid injections or by giving local anesthetic to the base of the skull. According to the American Migraine Foundation, occipital neuralgia affects 3.2 people out of every 100,000 in a year. Occipital nerve blocks treatment are generally effective in treatment of occipital neuralgia.

Nerve Ablation Devices Market - Nerves are the vital part of the body, responsible for carrying signals from different parts of the body to the brain. The nerves carry electrical signals that act on actions such as pain and other movements of the body. The nerve ablation devices market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients suffering pain. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, NIH in recent year approx. 40 million adults are suffering from severe pain and approx. 25.3 million of adult’s population are suffering from pain every day for previous 3 months.

Nerve Monitoring Devices Market - The global nerve monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 5.6% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 1.4 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 5.0% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by the end of the said forecast period. Increasing advancements in technologies have prompted nerve monitoring device providers to transform services to a whole new level. As per market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR, the market for nerve monitoring devices witnessed a staggering 5.7% CAGR from 2015 to 2021.

CTC Diagnostics Market - Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are today a hot pursuit in the area of cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment as their self-renewal capabilities are one of the primary causes of tumorigenesis. The use of CTC diagnostic tests is picking pace owing to their accuracy and reliability in identifying the risks of cancer as well as in monitoring various cancer treatments. The North American market for CTC diagnostics accounts for nearly one-third revenue share of the global market, leading the pack in regional markets in this landscape.

Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Market - While prevalence of cervical dysplasia has increased since the past decade, women are becoming more aware regarding the related symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of the disease. Furthermore, increase in number of awareness campaigns, governmental investments, and a flurry of products launched by manufacturers of diagnostic devices are propelling market growth. Additionally, rise in expenditure on research & development (R&D) activities is further fuelling the sales of cervical dysplasia diagnostic devices. According to Fact.MR, the global cervical dysplasia diagnostics industry is set to exhibit expansion at over 7% CAGR through 2031.

Hemostasis Diagnostics MarketAs per the latest industry analysis on hemostasis diagnostics by Fact.MR, the global market was valued at around US$ 2 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to double in valuation and top US$ 4 Bn by 2031. Demand for point-of-care testing systems to rise at a CAGR of 5% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Increasing awareness about hemostasis conditions is expected to improve diagnostic rate and preventive care management, which is predicted to substantially increase testing volumes.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market- The heart attack diagnostics market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The global heart attack diagnostics market is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 22.2 Billion by 2032 by growing from US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158