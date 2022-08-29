Automotive Wheel Rims Market Expected to Grow at a Healthy 6.20% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive wheel rims market is anticipated to exhibit opulent growth over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032 with a healthy CAGR of 6.20%. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 44,944.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 82,020.5 million by 2032. According to the Future Market Insights (FMI) reports, in the historical forecast period from 2016 to 2021 sales witnessed significant growth, registering a CAGR of 3.4%.



The outer edges of a wheel known as wheel rims are designed in such a way that it efficiently holds the tire in place. It is crucial for wheel rims to be strong enough in order to support vehicle weight and withstand operating forces. Some of the most used materials to make wheel rims are aluminum, alloys, steel, magnesium, and nonferrous alloys.

Alloy wheels are rapidly becoming a more popular choice owing to their attractive appearance and lighter weight than steel wheels. Heat is dissipated from tires in alloy wheels and brakes are more effective as compared to steel wheels because aluminum conducts heat. There is a significant impact of wheel rims on a vehicle’s braking system. The larger diameter of the rim of the wheel allows for more airflow to the braking system.

Key Takeaways

An increase in consumer willingness to pay has been witnessed along with surging preferences of luxury car owners for a variety of designs in rims and a considerable hike in vehicle production globally are some of the prominent reasons for bolstering the expansion of the automotive wheel rims Market across the estimation period from 2022 to 2032.

Weight plays a vital role in a vehicle, and it affects the handling of the vehicle. Tremendous growth is witnessed in the wheel rims industry over the years as lightweight vehicles can effectively handle tires motion. Owing to the technological advancements and latest innovations in the automotive wheel rims mark, lucrative opportunities have been created for automobile companies. As per FMI predictions, the global automotive wheel rims market will be profitable in the coming years.

A heightened surge in the demand for lightweight vehicles is witnessed all over the market due to increased fuel efficiency. In addition to that, a rise in consumer demand and increased spending in the automobile industry is witnessed which is anticipated to drive the automotive wheel rims market in the forthcoming years.

The surge in penetration of alloy wheels in mid-spec car models all over the world paired with the emergence of diamond-cut/dual-tone alloy wheels are giving consumers a large variety of options to choose from, hence, propelling the market growth. In developing countries like India, the economic variants of car models are contributing to cast a positive influence on the automotive wheel rims market over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The requirement for lightweight component integration in vehicles is rigorously escalating due to fluctuations in the fuel economy standards. Recently the European Union has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 20% in 2022 and reducing it to the level found in 1990.

The need for car customization is gaining immense traction which is driving the demand for additional surface treatments such as diamond cuts and high gloss paints. Moreover, a surge in preference for specific kinds of wheels on the basis of diameter and material of a vehicle is fueling growth in the automotive wheel rims market.

Consumers are increasingly spending on automobiles, visually appealing wheels, and technological advancements in products which are predicted to propel the market during the forecasted period.





Competitive Landscape

An impeccable rise in the preference of vehicle owners for more silent and environment-friendly vehicles is witnessed in the global market. Furthermore, leading market players are focusing on research and development activities by ORMs which is expected to fuel growth in the upcoming years.

Key Companies Profiled

TSW Alloy Wheels

Euromax Wheel

Maxion Wheels

Voxx Wheel

MHT Luxury Wheels

Sota Offroad

Status Wheels (TUFF A.T)

Fuel Offroad Wheels

Wheel Pros LLC.





More Insights into the Automotive Wheel Rims Market

The North American market is predicted to have the largest market share in the global automotive wheel rims market accounting for 25% of the total market share in 2022. It has registered a skyrocketing growth with a CAGR of 6% over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032.

Due to the rise in disposable income in the United States and Canada, there is a surge in the global market. North America is projected to provide profitable growth opportunities for the automotive wheel rims market in the coming years.

Europe is predicted to offer profitable growth opportunities in the global market since there are various well-established players in the country such as the United Kingdom and Germany. As per FMI analysis, Europe is accountable for 12% of the total market share in 2022 with a robust CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled In The Automotive Wheel Rims Industry Survey

Automotive Wheel Rims Market by Product Type:

Wire Spoke Wheel Rims

Steel Disc Wheel Rims

Light Alloy Wheel Rims

Aluminium Alloy Wheel Rims

Magnesium Alloy Wheel Rims

Titanium Alloy Wheel Rims

Chrome Wheel Rims

Teflon Wheel Rims

Automotive Wheel Rims Market by Size:

Automotive Wheel Rims measuring 13”-20”

Automotive Wheel Rims measuring 21”-25”

Automotive Wheel Rims measuring 25”-30”





Automotive Wheel Rims Market by End User:

Automotive Wheel Rims for Manufacturing Industry

Automotive Wheel Rims for Workshops

Automotive Wheel Rims Market by Region:

North America Automotive Wheel Rims Market

Latin America Automotive Wheel Rims Market

Europe Automotive Wheel Rims Market

East Asia Automotive Wheel Rims Market

South Asia & Oceania Automotive Wheel Rims Market

Middle East and Africa Automotive Wheel Rims Market

