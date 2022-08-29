OnlyInYourState Unveils Annual ‘Small Town Getaways’ List

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group’s digital media travel brand, OnlyInYourState , today released its annual list of Small Town Getaways. The Small Town Getaways list is meant to inspire and inform fall travel adventures by spotlighting 15 charming small towns across America, from Massachusetts to Hawaii. Each destination features a two-day itinerary curated by OnlyInYourState’s local travel experts and has something for everyone, from nature lovers to history buffs.



With 75% of recent survey respondents planning to visit small towns throughout the remainder of 2022 and 73% planning to take a road trip, this Small Town Getaways list is a go-to resource for anyone planning a getaway and looking for a quaint locale to visit this fall.

The towns were chosen based on the experiences of OnlyInYourState’s local travel experts and editorial staff. Each destination meets the criteria of being home to less than 30,000 residents and having an endless supply of charm. Each spot offers visitors a variety of unique attractions, shopping options, and restaurants – as well as being historic and friendly.

“America is home to countless incredible small towns, and OnlyInYourState strives to help travelers discover these beautiful places for their next adventure,” said Alaina Nutile, Director of Operations, OnlyInYourState. “This year’s Small Town Getaways list has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for family fun or a romantic getaway. OnlyInYourState aims to inspire readers to find the underrated destinations in their backyards.”

Highlights from the Small Town Getaways list include Saugatuck, Michigan, Hot Springs, North Carolina, and Port Townsend, Washington. To learn more and explore the list of Small Town Getaways, visit: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/small-town-getaways/.

