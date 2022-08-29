Rapsodo Launches Combines – A New Standardized Experience to Help Golfers Reach a Higher Level of Performance

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the sports technology company known for helping athletes improve their skills through real-time metrics, today announces Combines , a new performance-based practice experience on the company’s existing Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM).



The experience, designed by Rapsodo and nationally recognized golf instructors, provides MLM premium subscribers with a short skills test taken to identify their performance strengths and weaknesses, and offers advanced insight into what should be adjusted in order to progress their skills.

Combines was created by Golf’s foremost biomechanist and Rapsodo Advisor, Dr. Sasho MacKenzie, with consulting advice from award winning golf teacher, Mark Blackburn. When designing Combines, Dr. MacKenzie looked to incorporate data and mimic game pressure that would be reflective of a range of golfers - from hobbyists to professionals. He used over 100K shots of PGA Pro data and has collected over 20+ years worth of data from his work with players at all skill levels and handicaps to create an effective tool that can help any golfer. Dr. MacKenzie created a Combines that was focused on efficiency and effectiveness that wouldn’t take too much time to complete.

"Working with the team at Rapsodo, we designed the MLM Combine to maximize the effectiveness of full swing practice time, while simultaneously providing key insights that provide immediate performance assessment as well as long term tracking of a golfer’s skill,” said Dr. Sasho MacKenzie, Rapsodo Advisor.

Advantages of Combines includes:

Can test a user’s entire bag – up to 250 yards for the approach target

The test can be taken in less than 20 minutes, offering a minimal time commitment to receive meaningful data and insights

The scores a user receives help prioritize which aspects of their game they need to improve, allowing for more effective practice sessions

The report is extremely visual, making it easy for golfers to understand and quickly identify strengths and weaknesses for each section

Combines can simulate on-course pressure, allowing golfers to practice with intent



The MLM Combines challenge takes approximately 15-20 minutes and consists of golfers hitting a series of shots at different distances to gather a dataset using the MLM’s outdoor range mode. Once set up, users can choose between two different Combines paths to test their ability - Rapsodo Suggested Distances or Rapsodo Custom Distances. With Rapsodo Suggested Distances, the MLM will use artificial intelligence to recommend yardages that a user typically does not practice to help fill in gaps in that player’s training. The Custom Distances Option will give the player control over their Combines targets to help focus on strengths or improve areas that may be lagging.

Each Combines experience starts with an optional six shot warm up that will not count towards the final Combines score. The app will then guide users through 24 shots that make up the final Combines score in blocks of two swings. The app will instruct users to hit two shots to the shortest approach target, followed by two shots to the second approach target, and finally two shots to a Driving target (shot with a driver). The process repeats until you’ve hit eight shots to each of the three targets, with immediate feedback on each attempt. Proximity from the targets for each shot type are calculated for the golfer, and they are given a performance score based on their overall dispersion averages.

Upon completion of the Combines experience, each participant will receive the following feedback:

Average proximity from the target for each shot hit

A dispersion circle of each shot hit (lateral and distance)

Average driving distance and distance away from center line

A score for each target and drive on a scale of 0-100

A handicap index



Once the evaluation is finished, the player receives a calculated performance score and an estimated handicap equivalent, with the high score being 100 and equating to a +16 handicap. The new feature is available to MLM users who have a premium subscription - a yearly upgrade for individuals who want more video storage and access to exclusive features such as Combines, Insights or Coach Connect . There is no limit to how many times a premium subscriber can take the test, allowing them to keep better track of their performance overtime.

“Combines was created with the goal of changing the way golfers practice by maximizing their efforts on areas they may never have known needed improvement,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “The MLM has already proven itself as a must-have piece of equipment for golfers at every level looking to improve their swing and shave some strokes off their game. Now with Combines, the device has further cemented itself as a tool just as essential to golfers as their driver.”

Combines is now available for anyone with the MLM and a premium subscription – to learn more visit: rapsodo.com/blogs/golf . For more information on the MLM, visit: rapsodo.com/pages/golf . Premium subscriptions can be purchased via the app for $99.99 per year, or through the website, seen here .

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2022 Best of Golf Awards . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021, and 2022. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.