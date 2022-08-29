Alpine IQ Announces Integration with Dispense, a Fully Customizable eCommerce Software to Boost Sales and Productivity

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis Retailers and Brands, today announced an integration with Dispense, a customer-focused eCommerce software that simplifies business operations with a customizable platform. The integration gives Retailers and Brands full control over their data, marketing, and business decisions. Leveraging Alpine IQ’s technology and empowering cannabis retailers and brands using Dispense’s platform, this integration provides customers with best-in-class loyalty programs allowing seamless access to rewards and loyalty points – a huge win for customer satisfaction.



The Alpine IQ and Dispense integration enables cannabis businesses to sell online, increase organic traffic, build customer relationships, and scale. Moreover, dispensaries are able to capture new loyalty signups and leverage a best-in-class integrated interface to delight their guests with Alpine IQ enhancements. Customers have access to their rewards and loyalty points during their checkout experience through the retailer's Dispense menu, facilitating fast application and accrual of points.

“Simplifying the customer experience is at the heart of what we do for our dispensary partners, and this integration does exactly that,” said Kyla Sirni, co-founder and CEO of Dispense. “New customers can easily register for loyalty, and returning customers can view their points and redeem rewards – all seamlessly within the Dispense checkout flow. Business owners can feel confident using a compliant and secure integration to directly build and nurture their customer relationships.”

“The Alpine IQ Dispense integration is a next gen interaction for customer satisfaction and retention,” said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ. “Dispense comes with powerful tools that help drive customers towards a compliant and high AOV sale. With Alpine IQ fully integrated you can now double down on retaining repeat customers.”

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help Retailers and Brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

About Dispense:

Sell online and scale your business with customizable eCommerce software built by dispensaries, for dispensaries. Dispense creates customer-centered technology that simplifies complex businesses, empowering retailers to sell cannabis online. From single-store to multi-state operations, our mission is to give dispensaries full control over their data, marketing, and business decisions.

