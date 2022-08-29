Veritext Legal Solutions Receives Top Recognition in The Legal Intelligencer 2022 Best of Survey by the Pennsylvania Legal Community

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has received top recognition and been named a Hall of Fame recipient in two categories in the 2022 The Legal Intelligencer Best of Survey by the Pennsylvania legal community.



Specifically, Veritext was honored as the first place and Hall of Fame recipient in the category of best court reporter/deposition services provider and was also recognized as a Hall of Fame recipient in the category of best video deposition/production services provider.

The Legal Intelligencer is the oldest daily law journal published in the United States and serves the legal community of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas. It is part of ALM and Law.com. The Best of Survey was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks in one annual edition. Companies receiving the Hall of Fame recognition have placed in the top three for three or more of the past four years.

“We are honored to be recognized by the readers of this prestigious publication for the services we provide to the legal community,” states Michael Deckert, regional vice president of Veritext. “We remain committed to being an integral part of our clients’ litigation process and would like to express heartfelt appreciation to all our clients who took the time to vote for us.”

For more information on Veritext go to www.veritext.com.

Full survey results are now available.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753