Infocore Achieves ISO 9001 QMS Certification

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infocore, a family-owned, data-driven marketing company, and trusted industry leader in the audience data space, is proud to announce its recent ISO 9001:2015 certification. ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard and the world's leader in Quality Management System (QMS).

The standard is published by the International Organization for Standardization. This certification shows that Infocore meets the highest international standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving its quality management system. Click here for a short video on ISO:9001.

According to ISO (International Organization for Standardization), this standard is based on a number of quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach, and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits.

The seven quality management principles are: customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management.

Peter Jupp, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Infocore, explains, "Implementing ISO 9001:2015 is more than writing the documents and putting the procedures in place; it's about reforming corporate culture, ideologies, and having a genuine commitment to improvement both individually and as a whole. Our commitment to continuous training and improvement allows us and our clients to sleep easier at night."

Infocore has always been dedicated to sourcing audiences that are 100% CAN-SPAM, CASL, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. In addition, Infocore is data-agnostic, which means they do not own any data or have any affiliations with data providers that could cause bias in audience selection. With a Continuous Campaign Improvement (CCI) approach, Infocore employs monitoring, analyzing, applying, improving, and testing to continuously fine-tune service for our clients.

Infocore has been providing high-quality, high-performing, audience data to direct marketers worldwide since 1992. Infocore assists its clients in identifying the best data sources and audience segments. Infocore supports its clients' acquisition strategies by enabling marketers to send the right message to the right audience at the right time across multiple media channels through targeted, data-driven direct marketing campaigns.

