BrainGu Appears on the Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 460% Percent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainGu, a software development company focused on empowering innovation and rapid prototyping for customers in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, finance, defense and intelligence, aerospace, hospitality, retail, and critical infrastructure, today announced it was again selected for the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, with a ranking of 1,398. This is BrainGu's second year on this nationally recognized ranking of the top 1% of privately held companies in the nation.

"Increasingly, teams are realizing how important high-quality software is in deploying products that benefit the end user," said John Spencer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BrainGu. "We're seeing intense demand for better tooling, reduced downtime, and improved time-to-market, and we've engineered our DevSecOps platform, Structsure, to deliver that, and so much more for our customers. BrainGu is committed to working through key partners to reach software development teams in organizations of all shapes and sizes."

At the heart of its explosive growth is BrainGu's mission to empower software development teams that are traditionally constrained by complex regulatory requirements, regardless of size or industry. With the introduction of their secure software development environment, Structsure, customers are leveraging BrainGu's DevSecOps platform to accelerate software development and delivery like never before.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Who Is BrainGu?

BrainGu delivers a platform that enables our customers to define rapid, adaptable, and secure application delivery by reducing the complexity of their tech stack. Our Structsure platform enables our customers to focus on their core business competencies by starting them out on day one with all of the tools they need to get the job done. No more guesswork about what infrastructure, toolkits, or best practices to select - our platform works across a range of environments, both in the public and private sector, with proven tools and automation that work. We support secure software throughout the lifecycle, so our customers know their applications and data are protected. Our application acceleration suite gives our customers easy-to-use components that they can leverage to build faster, telemetry to get insight into app and user behavior, and the ability to get their code into production in minutes.

The Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.

