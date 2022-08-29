Eigen X Relocated HQ to Support Continued Growth

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eigen X, LLC, a leading provider of data analytics and CRM technology solutions, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Headquarters to 1000 Continental Drive, Suite 600, King of Prussia, PA 19406. The move comes during a time of expansion and growth driven by increased demand for integration services related to cloud-based products from the company's leading technology partners.

"Our alignment with some of the industry's fasting growing technology providers, including Salesforce, Tableau and Snowflake, have helped drive significant growth for our business and continued expansion of our services team," said Stan Pittman, Managing Principal of Eigen X. "We offer a combination of remote work, flexible schedules, and in-office options for our team. This new office space is configured to better meet the needs of this new work environment."

This larger facility, with more enclosed offices, team rooms, and conference space, will enable the company to host customer briefings, solution meetings, software demos, and technical training in its own dedicated space. "Our team is excited about the growth we are experiencing, and this move represents a commitment to maintaining our investments in our people as well as our culture as a 'Best Place to Work' in the region," continued Pittman.

Eigen X has been recognized as an industry leader and "Best Place to Work" by numerous publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Business Journal, Inc. Magazine and Consulting Magazine.

Based in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Eigen X is a technology services consultancy delivering scalable technology solutions that achieve business outcomes for a unique blend of Fortune 1000 and emerging companies as well as educational institutions and not-for-profits.

