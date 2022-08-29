Fright Nights Kentucky to Unleash Extreme Haunted Attractions at Brand New Location

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fright Nights Kentucky, the only indoor haunted house and attraction in Lexington, Kentucky, today announced that it will be unveiling its upgraded 2022 indoor and outdoor haunted attractions at a brand new address located at 1209 E New Circle Road, Suite 190, Lexington, KY 40505.

Since 2011, Fright Nights has provided haunt and horror enthusiasts across Kentucky with an extreme haunted house experience that is immersive, shocking, and distinctly original year in and year out. And starting on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, Fright Nights is ready to push the limits of fear even further by embracing the creative possibilities provided by their new location.

"Every year of Fright Nights offers a fresh opportunity to raise the stakes and unleash new strategies to scare visitors in unpredictable ways," said Greg Walker, Owner of Fright Nights Kentucky. "We pride ourselves on quickly adapting to emerging trends in the haunt and horror industries so that our attractions remain intense and surprising to new visitors and every-year attendees alike. And since our spacious new location supports both indoor and outdoor haunted attractions and countless possibilities for creative scene constructions, we're excited to provide the most dynamic, disorienting, and horrifying haunted house experience humanly possible during this 2022 season and beyond. We're fully prepared to give our attendees the adrenaline rushes they came for."

The indoor attraction, "Chambers," features an array of disorienting chambers, twisted corridors, survival challenges, and downright gruesome creatures, while the outdoor attraction, "13 Doors," transports visitors through frantically shifting horror scenes filled with different phobias, demented creatures, and surprising special effects. Both attractions will be open rain or shine.

Tickets will be sold as cash-only from the ticket booth on location, where an ATM is available. Ticket prices are $29 for a single attraction and $39 for a double attraction—with tax already included in both totals. And those wanting to avoid standing in line can purchase a Speed Pass for an additional $10 (tax included).

From opening night on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, Fright Nights Kentucky will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sundays from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, October 31 is the final night of Fright Nights 2022 with operating hours from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. The ticket booth will open at 7:30 p.m. on all event nights, and as long as attendees are in the ticket line before closing time, they will be guaranteed admission into the attraction(s).

For more information about Fright Nights Kentucky, visit the new Fright Nights website.

