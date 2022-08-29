Inspirit Senior Living and Venue Capital Continue Expansion in Tennesse With Knoxville Acquisition

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirit Senior Living ("Inspirit") and Venue Capital ("Vencap") continue to expand in Tennessee, with their third property acquisition in the Knoxville MSA in the past three months. Formerly operated by a local single property owner and operator, this new Inspirit Senior Living community is now recognized as Windsor Ridge.

Located less than five miles from Downtown Knoxville, Windsor Ridge is a well-located assisted living community that serves the needs of senior residents in Knoxville, Powell, Fountain City, and surrounding areas. The property is a single story, purpose-built community that features amenities such as a game room, TV room, and sunroom. Residents of Windsor Ridge get the experience of luxury living in a warm, private country setting while reaping the benefits of an energetic environment. The community offers residents multiple living options through a variety of suite types ranging from 330 to 427 square feet.

Inspirit and Vencap plan to immediately begin renovations that will be highly customized to reflect the community's distinctive characteristics. The renovations will transform the property into a welcoming and restorative environment for both residents and visitors, with comfortable furnishings paired with artwork reflecting and celebrating everything Knoxville offers.

Dave McHarg, Chief Executive Officer of Inspirit, said, "We are thrilled to add Windsor Ridge to our growing family of communities, and we are honored to work with the dedicated and highly skilled local team to deliver an even better experience to our residents. Windsor Ridge is now part of the growing Inspirit family of properties. We are honored to work with the dedicated and highly skilled local teams to deliver superior experiences for our residents."

Michael Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of Vencap, added, "Windsor Ridge is an ideal complement to our growing Knoxville MSA region, as it provides for operational scale and multiple acuity type options for the growing local population of seniors. We are thrilled to source this opportunity and continue our growth in Tennessee with Inspirit Senior Living."

ABOUT INSPIRIT SENIOR LIVING

Inspirit Senior Living is an owner/operator of senior living communities in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, and Southern regions of the United States. Founded in 2015 by some of the senior-care industry's most respected leaders, Inspirit aims to identify under-performing struggling communities and to acquire, modernize, and professionalize them, taking advantage of the network's economies of scale while preserving each property' s home-like atmosphere and the individual attention to each resident that defines a successful senior living experience. Inspirit is committed to be a force for good in every community where it operates, creating good jobs, contributing to the local economy, and above all, providing senior care that respects the dignity and gifts of every resident. For more information, visit inspiritseniorliving.com

ABOUT VENUE CAPITAL LLC

Venue Capital LLC is a New York City based investment and asset management firm dedicated to the seniors housing sector. Vencap partners with premier regional operators to provide exceptional experiences for residents while enhancing value for investors. Vencap targets well-located properties that can be improved through superior operations, strategic capital improvements, and steadfast asset management oversight. The combined components of real estate, hospitality, needs-driven service, and demographic tailwinds make seniors housing a unique asset class that offers the opportunity for both growth potential and consistent performance. Vencap currently owns 16 senior living communities in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the United States. For more information, visit venuecapital.com.

