AbacusNext Appoints Two New Board Members

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, a leading software provider for legal and accounting professionals, announced today that the company has appointed two technology industry leaders to its board of directors. The board expansion will support the company’s aggressive growth strategy focused on practice management solutions, a growing payments division and customer satisfaction initiatives.



Teresa Mackintosh is chief executive officer at Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions. Mackintosh has over 25 years of experience working with the accounting, tax and finance functions of global companies and serving as a catalyst for organizational and customer-facing innovation. She brings considerable expertise in SaaS business models in the tax and accounting services markets. Mackintosh currently serves on the board of AvidXchange, a leading provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers.

“As leaders in practice management for professional services, AbacusNext has a vision that will help firms operate more efficiently, digitally and virtually,” says Mackintosh. “Legal and accounting services organizations are embracing change and automation with an exciting sense of opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working with the AbacusNext team to build out the vision.”

Chris Armstrong is executive vice president and chief operating officer at Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management technology, where he is responsible for driving scale, efficiency and growth for Ceridian’s operations globally. Since joining Ceridian in 2004, Armstrong has held several leadership roles, including chief customer officer, where he oversaw overall customer experience and satisfaction through his leadership of the Global Customer Office. His significant experience in workforce management has helped drive Ceridian’s transformation into a global cloud HCM leader trusted by more than 5,700 customers worldwide.

“The professional services sector is undergoing a major shift to virtual services and innovative new business models,” says Armstrong. “AbacusNext is laser-focused on providing firm success tools to empower growth and success in this evolving landscape. I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute as a member of the leadership team.”

“Professional services firms are seeking growth through innovation in automation, digital payments and effective workforce management. As customers of AbacusNext, they rely on us to understand the business challenges they face and to deliver a complete solution – products and services, information and training – to support their growth and success,” says AbacusNext CEO Keri Gohman. “I am thrilled to have Chris and Teresa join our board as we advance our vision together to create a new era in practice management for professional services.”

AbacusNext is a leading software and integrated payments solutions provider, delivering best-in-class cloud applications to over 10,000 legal and accounting firms. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a comprehensive product portfolio spanning practice management, document automation and integrated payment processing, AbacusNext is committed to empowering firms to improve operational and financial performance. Products include Zola Suite, AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, OfficeTools, HotDocs and Abacus Payments Exchange (APX).

