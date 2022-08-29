30th Annual CANstruction Dallas Competition and Exhibit to Benefit North Texas Food Bank

Dallas, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANstruction Dallas, an annual design and build event of giant canned food structures benefitting the North Texas Food Bank, begins Saturday, August 27, 2022, and runs through Sunday, September 11, 2022, at NorthPark Center.

The event will feature 19 book-themed structures built entirely out of canned foods and other non-perishable food items by teams consisting of architecture, design, engineering and construction companies.

“We are so grateful for all the companies and organizations who are participating in CANstruction Dallas this year and supporting ways to address the growing issue of hunger,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Last year the North Texas Food Bank provided approximately 194,000 meals through money raised from the competition and the food donated from the event. We appreciate you bringing your creativity and compassion to fighting hunger in North Texas!”

The annual competition brings together the design, engineering and construction industries to build themed sculptures that in past years have included canned video game characters, superheroes and iconic landmarks from across the globe. The sculptures are then on display at NorthPark Center for the public to view and vote for their favorite.

Last year’s video game themed CANstruction raised over $40,000 and nearly 90,000 pounds of canned goods. The canned manifestations of beloved video game characters such as Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Mario and many more can be viewed at www.ntfb.org/canstruction2021.

Now in its 30th year, CANstruction Dallas has supplied millions of canned food items for the NTFB that are then distributed to North Texas neighbors experiencing hunger through a feeding network of more than 400 partner food pantries and other community organizations. These food resources are especially important now as the region continues to feel the economic impact of record inflation.

NorthPark Center visitors can vote on their favorite structure by donating to that team’s fundraising page by visiting www.ntfb.org/canstruction. Every dollar donated equals one vote and helps the North Texas Food Bank provide access to more than three nutritious meals.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity, and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. www.ntfb.org

About CANstruction:

CANstruction® Dallas is the local chapter of Canstruction®, a global anti-hunger project founded by the Society for Design Administration, an affiliate organization of the American Institute of Architects. The event will take place in more than 50 cities across North America.