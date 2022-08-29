Salt Lake City, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Electronics Group Announces Kasey Evans as Strategic Advisor to the Board

Kasey Evans Founding Partner of Lane VC to provide strategic guidance and resources to further assist the Company in executing Its business plan

Salt Lake City, UT – August 29, 2022 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), today announced that It has formally added Kasey Evans as a strategic advisor to the Board of the Company.

Genesis Electronics Group ($GEGI) continues to add impressive advisors with unparalleled resumes in the autonomous industry. Mr Evans has worked closely with successful industry-leading companies such as XOS Trucks, Einride, Serial 1, and Vanderhall.

Mr. Evans’ experience originally comes from the trucking and transportation industry where he held leadership roles at PACCAR, Pilot Thomas Logistics, and Autocar Trucks. He has worked with various venture capital firms and has become a seasoned investor in some of the hottest mobility innovation companies.

Mr. Evans is an expert in rapid and sustainable growth. He is a dynamic and innovative leader experienced in sales, business development, negotiations, mergers & acquisitions, finance, asset management, expense reduction, and general management.

“We are so grateful and excited to have Kasey join our team as a strategic advisor” said Braden Jones, CEO. “It is similar to a sports team; we understand the value of each player and seek for the very best to fill each position on the team.”

Mr. Jones continued, “Kasey has connections across the globe, but more important is his ability to achieve goals which is evident throughout his work history. Kasey will be vital in the next steps of our business plan. We have a narrow focus and we hope to release a more detailed road map soon. We are continually inspired by the support and confidence of our shareholders.”

As previously announced, Genesis Electronics launched a new website (www.genesis-electronics.com) that will continue to evolve as our vision narrows within this industry. In addition, the Company has established a formal corporate Twitter account to better communicate with our shareholders and the public. That Twitter handle is: @GenesisElectro4.

The Company recently completed a change of control with the OTC Markets and has filed all of its required disclosures making it “Pink Current”.

About Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Genesis Electronics Group is assembling a team of autonomous experts to identify companies and/or technologies that can be acquired and applied to specific industries that are ripe for disruption.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual disclosure report on the OTC Markets for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

