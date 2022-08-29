DTE Energy donates $10 million to non-profits for energy assistance

Detroit, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy, a nationally recognized leader in delivering energy assistance to customers, today announced a $10 million donation to five Michigan non-profits to help people pay their current and overdue energy bills.

“DTE and our partners are doing everything in our power to ensure customers are never without the energy they need,” said Angie Pizzuti, vice president and chief customer officer, DTE Energy. “Many Michigan families face financial hardships, and it's our goal to connect our customers to the support and resources they need as quickly as possible.”

Five local outreach agencies received the donation, which will be distributed to elderly, unemployed, underemployed, disabled and other residents in need throughout Michigan, while also helping them to enroll in affordable payment plans such as DTE’s Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan.

The $10 million commitment includes grants given to:

United Way for Southeastern MI: $4 million

The Salvation Army: $2 million

TrueNorth Community Services: $2 million

The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW): $1.5 million

United Way for South Central MI: $500,000

Each outreach agency will conduct enrollments for eligible individuals until funds are exhausted.

DTE has donated more than $50 million to outreach agencies since 2016 to assist customers in paying their past-due energy bills by enrolling them in LSP. Since its inception in 2012, the LSP program has seen a nearly 90% success rate of enrollees completing their payment plan cycles and building a pattern of self-reliance.

DTE has also taken steps during the pandemic to deliver help directly to customers in need through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) program. With LIHEAP Direct, DTE partners with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to determine customers with the greatest need for assistance and directly apply aid, bypassing the application process. This has allowed DTE to get assistance to customers quicker than ever before, helping them keep their light and heat on. The White House recognized DTE as an example for other energy companies to follow in reducing barriers and directly applying help to customers.

DTE has also worked closely through the pandemic with the State of Michigan to administer CERA (COVID Emergency Rental Assistance) aid to our customers who rent their homes and MIHAF (Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund) help for homeowners. Additionally, DTE donated $10 million early in the pandemic to reduce arrears for our most vulnerable customers, and restored service for thousands of customers out of concern for public safety.

Visit dteenergy.com/lsp for additional program information and details on how to enroll. For information on all of DTE’s energy assistance programs, visit dteenergy.com/help.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.