Subsea 7 S.A. notification of major holdings

Luxembourg – 29 August 2022 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that, on 29 August 2022, Société Générale SA informed the Company that on 24 August 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company (attached to shares or through financial instruments) held by Société Générale SA reached 15,430,466 representing 5.14% of the voting rights in the Company, thereby crossing above the 5% threshold provided for by Luxembourg’s Transparency Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities as amended (the “Transparency Law”).

The 15,430,466 voting rights in the Company held by Société Générale SA were attached to shares and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to Article 12 (1) (b) of the Transparency Law.

A copy of the notification received from Société Générale SA is available on the Subsea 7 website www.subsea7.com.

