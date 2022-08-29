Dental Wealth Advisors, LLC To Join Buckingham Strategic Wealth Team

St. Louis, MO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC (“Buckingham” or “Buckingham Strategic Wealth”) is excited to announce that Dental Wealth Advisors, LLC (“Dental Wealth Advisors”) of Bellevue, WA will join Buckingham.

Dental Wealth Advisors is a wealth management firm dedicated to guiding clients through a comprehensive, hands-on financial planning process, customized to help them attain investment goals and secure their financial futures. The firm serves as a registered investment advisor providing fee-only investment management support, predominantly to dentists and other personnel of dental practices during and after their practice careers.

“Partnering with Buckingham was a natural choice for us,” said Sam Martin, MBA (TAX), CFP®, CPA and Senior Wealth Advisor at Dental Wealth Advisors. “I’m thrilled to be joining a team of the best minds in the business, providing my clients with access to the latest financial tools and services, as well as Buckingham’s powerful collective wisdom. Buckingham will also assume responsibility for our back office advisory functions, so my team and I can focus on what we do best, helping clients achieve their financial and life objectives. Buckingham’s evidence driven methodology aligns with our philosophy on client service, and we can’t wait to be part of the team.”

“We could not be more pleased to further our partnership with Sam and his team,” said Adam Birenbaum, CEO of Buckingham Strategic Wealth. “We have known Sam for nearly two decades and share many of the same values and principles, consistently putting clients' interest first and basing our investment and planning strategies on evidence-driven research. We look forward to growing our presence in the Bellevue community.”

Dental Wealth Advisors will become part of Buckingham Strategic Wealth upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth is an SEC registered investment advisor providing an extensive range of fiduciary financial advisory services that supports individuals, families, nonprofits and other organizations. With a passion to progress, serve, and do the right thing for clients at all times, Buckingham Strategic Wealth helps to fulfill client’s financial dreams using the organization’s proprietary Design. Build. Protect™ methodology and an array of evidence-driven investment and planning strategies.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Buckingham Strategic Wealth has 45 offices in 22 states. Buckingham Strategic Wealth has $20.86 billion in regulatory assets under management (as of June 30, 2022). For more information, visit https://buckinghamstrategicwealth.com.

About Dental Wealth Advisors, LLC

Dental Wealth Advisors, LLC, based in Bellevue, WA is an SEC registered investment advisor focusing on the comprehensive financial needs of dentists and specialists during their practice careers, into and through retirement. DWA takes a holistic approach to personal finance, focusing on facilitating client goals. Dental Wealth Advisors takes great pride in helping our clients make informed decisions about their finances. For more information, visit https://www.dentalwealthadvisors.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Buckingham’s current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Buckingham’s operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Buckingham on the date of this release. Buckingham does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Buckingham may be found in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Focus Financial Partners Inc. (of which Buckingham is a partner firm).