Environmental Testing Market size worth $ 15.3 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Environmental Testing Market " By Technology (Rapid and Conventional), By Sample (Air, Soil, Wastewater/Effluent and Water), By Contaminant (Solids, Residues, Organic Compounds, Microbial contaminants), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Environmental Testing Market size was valued at USD 8.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Environmental Testing Market Overview

Environmental Testing is the process of monitoring, and analyzing, the performance of ecological conditions and their effects on living organisms. The measurement of the series of parameters includes temperature sensitivity, humidity, solar radiations, vibrations, fungus, acoustic measurements, and many others. It allows the forecasting bodies to maintain the right quantities of the components in the environment.

The rapid advancement in Environmental Testing technology and rising demand for testing & certification among industries are the factors predicted to impose a positive impact on market growth in the forecasted period. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder market growth. The considerable capital investment for sensitive and accurate analytical testing will likely act as a market restraint.

Key Developments

In January 2019, Asure Quality and Bureau Veritas has announced the development of BVAQ, an innovative partnership in South East Asia.

In July 2019, SGS acquired the assets and resources of Forensic Analytical Laboratories, Inc, based in California and Nevada, USA. This gives SGS a global leading position in industrial hygiene testing, which is an aspect of the company’s environment, well-being, and safety companies.

In April 2020, Intertek launches a new facility in Ethiopia to provide assurance, evaluation, and quality inspection to the livestock industry.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Symbio Laboratories, Alex Stewart, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Merieux, R J Hill Laboratories, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, ALS, and Microbac Laboratories.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Environmental Testing Market On the basis of Technology, Sample, Contaminant, and Geography.

Environmental Testing Market, By Technology Rapid Conventional

Environmental Testing Market, By Sample Air Soil Wastewater/Effluent Water

Environmental Testing Market, By Contaminant Solids Residues Organic Compounds Microbial Contaminant Others

Environmental Testing Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



