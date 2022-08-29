Global Fish Vaccine Market to Surpass US$ 413.41 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the global fish vaccine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 249.20 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Fish Vaccine Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing product launches or approvals, increasing collaborations by market players, and increasing acquisitions.

The increasing launches of new fishes vaccines is expected to propel the growth of the global fish vaccine market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIBA) launched CIBA-Nodavac-R, a recombinant vaccine against viral nervous necrosis (VNN) which affects many marine, brackish water, and freshwater fish, causing up to 100% mortality in larval and early juvenile stages. CIBA-Nodavac-R is an injectable recombinant VNN vaccine, and it has shown to prevent VNN, which is caused by Red-spotted grouper nervous necrosis virus (RGNNV) in fingerlings and thus prevent vertical transmission in brooders.

Market players are involved in strategies such as collaborations, which is expected to drive the growth of the global fish vaccine market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, PHARMAQ, a company involved in in vaccines and innovation for aquaculture collaborated with AFRY, an experienced pharmaceutical company, in order to increase the capacity of the manufacturing process, from inoculation, fermentation of the vaccine to the deactivation process.

Market players are involved in strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive the growth of the global fish vaccine market. For instance, in July 2020, Zoetis, global animal health company announced the acquisition of Fish Vet Group from Benchmark Holdings, PLC, an aquaculture biotechnology company as a strategic addition to its Pharmaq business, which develops and commercializes fish vaccines and provides aquaculture vaccination and diagnostic services.

Key Market Takeaways:

The increasing presence of companies in aquaculture is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, HIPRA, a pharmaceutical company, increased its presence in aquaculture by expanding its presence in other countries such as the U.K. and Ireland, as well as the Nordic countries. The company is currently developing vaccines for salmon fish.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global fish vaccine market include HIPRA, VETERQUIMICA SA, Ictyogroup, Kyoto Biken Laboratories, Inc., Vaxxinova International BV, Barramundi Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., KBNP, INC., Aqua Vet S.A., and NISSEIKEN CO., LTD

Market Segmentation:

Global Fish Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type: Killed Vaccine Inactivated Vaccine Attenuated Vaccine Toxoid Vaccine Subunit Vaccine Conjugate Vaccine Recombinant Vector Vaccines

Global Fish Vaccine Market, By Indication: Furunculosis Vibriosis Yersiniosis Enteric septicaemia Others

Global Fish Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration: Injection Immersion Spray Oral

Global Fish Vaccine Market , By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



