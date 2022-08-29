Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market Dominated by Anorectal Manometry Systems with Around 50% Global Revenue Share: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the pelvic floor diagnostics market is set to see strong expansion, expecting an incline at 5.4% CAGR across the 2022-2032 assessment period. As per the report, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 289.9 million by the end of 2032.



The market for pelvic floor diagnostics is expanding as a result of the growing demand for anorectal manometry equipment for the diagnosis of pelvic floor disorders. Anorectal manometry tests aid in assessing bowel function in patients with faecal incontinence or chronic constipation. The system measures the sphincter muscles' strength and checks to see if they relax, as they should, while passing a stool.

For Critical Insights on Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7651

Rapid increase in the geriatric population base is among the primary aspects leading to the increase in pelvic floor disorders, which, in turn, is driving pelvic floor diagnostics market growth.

For instance, 727 million people globally were predicted to be 65 or older in 2020. By 2050, this figure is anticipated to more than double, reaching over 1.5 billion people. It is anticipated that the proportion of elderly individuals in the world population will rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16 percent by 2050.



As individuals age, their hormonal composition changes, and their muscle mass declines, which results in pelvic floor dysfunction and faecal incontinence. The causes of issues such as incontinence, prolapse, constipation, and sexual dysfunction can be attributed to a variety of factors. These factors, which include a reduction in muscle tissue volume, a drop in estrogen/testosterone levels, and a lack of exercise, result in conditions such as incontinence, prolapse, constipation, and sexual dysfunction.

Therefore, the growing geriatric population is expected to majorly fuel the demand for pelvic floor diagnostics over the coming years.

What is the U.S. Market Stance for Pelvic Floor Diagnostics?

“Increased Prevalence of Pelvic Floor Disorders in the Country”

The U.S. accounted for 92.5% of the North American pelvic floor diagnostics market in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of faecal incontinence in the population.

Demand for pelvic floor diagnostics is rising along with the prevalence of human pelvic floor disorders, including fecal incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

10% to 20% of people in the United States experience defecation issues, which results in 1.2 million annual doctor visits, according to a W R. Grimes article.



A U.S. manufacturer named Laborie provides cutting-edge medical equipment and supplies for gynecology, urology, colorectal, and gastrointestinal procedures, as well as the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic health problems. It focuses on making investments in new technology, purchasing diverse companies, and utilizing their unique selling proposition.

To learn more about Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7651

Key Segments Covered in the Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Industry Survey

By Product :



Anorectal Manometry Systems

Standard Anorectal Manometry Systems High-Resolution Anorectal Manometry (HRAM) Systems Handheld Wireless Anorectal Manometry Systems Anorectal Manometry Catheters Air Charged Catheters Solid State Catheters Water Filled Catheters Single-Use Water Fused HARM Catheters Multiple-Use Water Fused HARM Catheters Anorectal Expulsion Balloon Catheters Single-Lumen Catheters Double-Lumen Catheter





By Indication :



Constipation

Faecal Incontinence Rectocele Enterocele



By End User :



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Specialty Clinic





Competitive Landscape

One of the primary objectives of many market participants is to actively collaborate with distributors and introduce new products through them. This helps market players access untapped consumer bases by acquiring small businesses and boosting their operations.

On 13 April 2022, Laborie completed the acquisition of Medical Measurement Systems (“MMS”). This will enable the organization to extend its global reach through the MMS global distribution network.

In September 2019, the Prometheus Group launched the PATHWAY® MR Series sEMG (surface electromyography) biofeedback for pelvic floor occupational therapists.

Get Customization on Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7651

Key players in the Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market

Laborie, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Medspira

The Prometheus Group

Diversatek, Inc.

Alacer Biomédica

Mui Scientific

THD SpA

Stericom

MEDICA S.P.A.

Key Takeaways from Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market Study

Anorectal manometry systems held around 50% value share in the global market in 2021.

Faecal incontinence indication enjoyed a global market share of 43.9% in 2021.

By end user, the hospitals segment held 64.2% market share at the end of 2021.

North America leads the global market with 32.4% market share in 2021.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Orthopedic Devices Market - The global orthopedic devices market is poised to grow moderately at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). This growth trajectory is attributed to the prevalence of a wide range of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and juvenile arthritis.

Medical Holography Market - The medical holography market was valued at US$ 447.8 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach a value pool US$ 3.5 Billion by 2026, registering a stellar CAGR of 34.0% throughout the forecast period. This is in response to increasing demand for medical holography imaging.

High-flow Nasal Cannula Market - North America is anticipated to dominate the high-flow nasal cannula market during the forecast period. Preference for non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices has augmented rapidly in home care settings for patients suffering from respiratory diseases in North America.

Microscopy Devices Market - Significant growth of contract research organizations (CROs) has boosted the scope for microscopy devices. This is because all major companies are outsourcing their research and development to focus more on their core business segments and reduce other expenditures.

Opthalmic Drugs Market - Visual impairment is a global health concern having a negative impact on physical and mental health. The increasing patient pool of visually impaired is anticipated to boost demand for healthcare spending on ophthalmology drugs.

Advanced Wound Care Market - North America and Europe jointly dominate the global advance wound care market, capturing more than 70% of the market. Increasing prevalence of diabetic ulcers, venous disease and arterial injuries have prompted market players to establish their business operations in the North American market.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market - The peripheral neuropathy disorder segment is projected to find increased usage of diabetic neuropathy formulations. The scope for peripheral neuropathy drugs is poised to increase, as the treatment for peripheral neuropathy is currently confined on managing pain rather than regeneration of nerves.

Softgel Capsules Market - The global softgel capsules market has gained momentum and is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2031, owing to their diverse usage in the pharmaceutical sector in treating cardio vascular, inflammatory, and other diseases.

Oral Thin Films Market - Rapid advancements in drug delivery technologies have provided a significant stimulus to the demand for oral thin films. Incorporation of key breakthroughs as biotechnology and polymerization has greatly assisted prominent manufacturers in developing highly effective product portfolios, expanding their revenue pools and attracting a huge customer base.

Platelet-Rich Plasma Market - As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider- over the last 5 years, the global market for platelet-rich plasma expanded at over 10% CAGR, closing in at over US$ 400 Mn. Increasing sports injuries incidence have majorly heightened demand in recent years.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter