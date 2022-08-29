New to the Street TV Announces Episode #381, Featuring Four Corporate Guest Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the 381st TV episode lineup of its nationally syndicated show, broadcasting on Fox Business Network, tonight, Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street airs tonight its four (4) business interviews with the following:

1). Cryptocurrency – Paypolitan’s (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN) interview with Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO/Co-Founder.

2). Cryptocurrency – Houndrace’s (CRYPTO: $HRP) ($HRP) interview with Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO/Co-Founder and CEO/Co-Founder, Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR).

3). Phixey, Inc.’s interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #381

Tonight, New to The Street TV airs the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio interview with Mr. Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO and Co-founder of Paypolitan (CRYPTO: EPAN) ($EPAN), a next-generation cryptocurrency and fiat payment application. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Nils gives viewers a current update on Paypolitan’s business ongoings. Paypolitan is the first mobile payment gateway, securing transactions as Smart Contracts on its blockchain technology. Currently, the payment platform ecosystem has approximately 250,000 users. Most use the cryptocurrency Defi and staking platform but see users adopting its new P2P (Peer-to-Peer) credit app, which allows for crypto loans through a Smart Contract with other platform users. Seventeen (17) recognized cryptocurrencies are available on the P2P loan platform. Nil talks about their recent “White Label” with a banking entity that enables Paypolitan to be the payment platform within the bank’s metaverse platform. He describes how it works. Nil tells viewers that along with this interview, while in New York City, he will meet with individuals as he seeks a possible public listing for the Company. The recent crypto winter, he believes, ends soon, and rebounding, which has started, will continue to move crypto prices back upwardly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Paypolitan - https://paypolitan.io/.

Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO/Co-Founder of Houndrace (CRYPTO: $HRP) ($HRP), is on tonight’s New to The Street TV show. TV Host Jane King talks with Bogdan about the Company’s “Play-to-Earn” blockchain dog racing platform. Bogdan explains Houndrace’s NFT ecosystem and how end-using competitors earn prizes. The game is on a Metaverse platform (Houndverse) where end-users own hounds, racetrack/arenas, and become hound breeders. Houndrace.com offers monthly prizes and grants prizes after each race event. Bogdan is also the CEO and Co-Founder Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR), where their end-users will have certain benefits available on houndrace.com when launched. The recent “Crypto Winner” has not slowed operations at Houndrace.com; although crypto prices are down, innovations and blockchain acceptance continue. Long-term fundamentals in the NFT markets remain strong. Houndrace.com is growing and is just another excellent blockchain innovation. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Houndrace.com - https://houndrace.com/.

New to The Street TV Host Jane King, on tonight’s show, talks with Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain informs viewers about the Company’s secure and private communication platforms for individuals and businesses. Alain discusses some of the onerous “Terms of Service” contracts pushed onto users of those open and free text platforms like WhatsApp. Many users migrated to Signal because of less stringent “Terms of Service” agreements, but now Signal was recently a hacked victim. A phone number is a must for all these types of “Free” text applications, and those phone numbers are sold and re-sold as these types of “FREE” apps sell data as part of their revenue models. So, your cell phone gets spammed, and hackers are getting into your device, stealing your data and sensitive information. The solution is a subscription to SekurMessanger app, which offers the “Chat-by-Invite” feature. A subscriber gets a unique password and login credentials and can text anyone across 61 countries without needing a phone number. The SekurMessanger allows for complete anonymity and enables text recipients to communicate without subscribing to Sekur. As a fully encrypted app hosted on a closed-loop server in Switzerland, subscribers enjoy a fully private and secure electronic communications platform. Unfortunately, hackers continue to steal data, regardless of recessionary economic pressures, and Sekur Private Data has solutions to eliminate hackers’ efforts. Remember: Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com.

New to The Street TV airs on tonight’s show the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with Alexandra Poirier, Communications Manager at Phixey, Inc. Alexandra sits with TV Host Jane King to discuss the Company’s unique electronic service club. Like AAA for automobile members, Phixey offers its members benefits and electronic service repair options on devices as low as $19.95 per year. The services are not part of an insurance policy plan and have no deductibles. With cell phones and other devices increasing prices, costly repairs are more likely. The current average cost of repairs ranges from $150-$800, but Phixeys’ club members only pay a device’s yearly fee, with no other out-of-pocket pay-outs. They have relationships with repair facilities throughout the US for repairs. Alexandra also told viewers they are rolling out their Phixey Wireless cellphone plan, unlimited talk and text for $10.00, hosted on T-Mobile. Over the next two years, Phixey expects to have over 2M members in the club. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Phixey, Inc. - https://phixey.com

