Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 19/8/2022380,212545.47207,395,229  
Monday, 22 August 20222,161564.421,219,719  
Tuesday, 23 August 20221,007558.17562,082  
Wednesday, 24 August 2022110555.0061,050  
Thursday, 25 August 20222,801565.211,583,141  
Friday, 26 August 20222,623556.591,459,923  
In the period 22/8/2022 - 26/8/20228,702561.474,885,915  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 26/8/2022388,914545.83212,281,144  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,909,638 treasury shares corresponding to 7.49% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

