Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 19/8/2022
|380,212
|545.47
|207,395,229
|Monday, 22 August 2022
|2,161
|564.42
|1,219,719
|Tuesday, 23 August 2022
|1,007
|558.17
|562,082
|Wednesday, 24 August 2022
|110
|555.00
|61,050
|Thursday, 25 August 2022
|2,801
|565.21
|1,583,141
|Friday, 26 August 2022
|2,623
|556.59
|1,459,923
|In the period 22/8/2022 - 26/8/2022
|8,702
|561.47
|4,885,915
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 26/8/2022
|388,914
|545.83
|212,281,144
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,909,638 treasury shares corresponding to 7.49% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments