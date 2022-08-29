Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 34 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 19/8/2022 380,212 545.47 207,395,229 Monday, 22 August 2022 2,161 564.42 1,219,719 Tuesday, 23 August 2022 1,007 558.17 562,082 Wednesday, 24 August 2022 110 555.00 61,050 Thursday, 25 August 2022 2,801 565.21 1,583,141 Friday, 26 August 2022 2,623 556.59 1,459,923 In the period 22/8/2022 - 26/8/2022 8,702 561.47 4,885,915 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 26/8/2022 388,914 545.83 212,281,144 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,909,638 treasury shares corresponding to 7.49% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

