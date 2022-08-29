Global Humanoid Robot Market to Reach Sales of $17.32 Billion by 2028 | China to OutSpace Japan’s Dominance in Humanoid Robots Manufacturing

Westford, USA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robots are already in use in manufacturing, aerospace industries and other technological fields, but their use is set to increase in the next few years as developers in the global humanoid robot market such as Honda, Tesla, Xiaomi, and Engineered Art, among others strive to create more sophisticated models that can interact with humans. Researchers at the University of Tokyo have created a humanoid robot that can walk and climb using its hands and feet, which is an important advance on current models. The robots are also becoming more lifelike, with facial expressions and realistic skin textures that help them to communicate with humans.

The demand for humanoid robot market continues to increase, as people become more interested in having robotic assistants around. There are a number of reasons for this, but one major factor is the aging population. Humanoid robots are able to help with tasks that would typically be considered too difficult or dangerous for elderly people, such as cleaning heavy objects. Current nursing home residents are often elderly and frail, making them more susceptible to accidents and infections. By investing in humanoid robots, nursing homes can reduce the need for human workers and thus reduce health care costs.

Japan is Holding 54% of Asia Pacific Humanoid Robot Market

China's humanoid robot market is projected to worth more than $2.5 billion by 2030, while Japan's humanoid robot industry is expected to generate revenue of more than $1.6 billion by 2030 according to a report by SkyQuest. The report says that Japan has been leading the humanoid robot market for a long time and dominates the Asia Pacific market. But China's rapidly growing humanoid robot industry is catching up with Japan and other countries in the region. In August 2022, Xiaomi, a Chinese company, unveiled its humanoid robot named CyberOne. The robot can detect emotion and it was able to capture immense popularity across the globe. The company has enabled the robot with advanced vision capability that use 3D mapping for navigating.

As per our study, Japan produced more than 89,800 units in 2021. The went significantly up from in 2015 as Japan produced over 36,000 humanoid robots, while China produced over 14,000. Currently, Japan is holding around 54% of the Asia Pacific humanoid robot market, which is followed by China. ASIMO, a Honda product, is the most popular robot ever produced by Japan. Apart from this, T-HR3 by Toyota is second most popular humanoid robot in Japan, which can imitate real time action of person wearing control suit.

China, on the other hand, has not traditionally been a center of robotic innovation and is only now starting to build up its own robotics industry. This difference has led to different approaches to humanoid robot development, with Japan emphasizing engineering creativity and China focusing on manufacturing strength.

Integration of AI in Humanoid Robots is in Early Stage but Holds Promising Future

As per SkyQuest analysis, the process of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into humanoid robot market is still in its early stages, but it is already yielding promising results. In particular, AI has been shown to enhance the robotic capabilities of these machines, making them more capable and versatile overall.

One such example is Softbank’s humanoid robot, Pepper. Originally designed as a teaching tool, Pepper was quickly adapted for military and commercial use in the humanoid robot market. Its artificial intelligence software allowed it to carry out complex tasks and respond autonomously to various stimuli. Since then, other companies have followed suit and developed their own humanoid robots with AI capabilities. Honda’s ASIMO robot is currently the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, boasting a number of impressive abilities, such as walking on two legs and holding a conversation.

Robotics research is becoming more focused on AI across the global humanoid robot market. In the past, research into humanoid robots was mainly geared towards creating automated machines that looked and behaved like humans. However, over the past few years, more researchers are beginning to focus on incorporating AI into these robots in order to improve their performance and make them more autonomous. This shift is particularly evident in Fully Automated Living Systems (FALLS), which are robot systems that can independently operate and learn without any human input or supervision. So far, FALLS have been successful in tasks such as navigation and handling objects—but there's still a lot of room for improvement.

SkyQuest has tracked all the on-going development in the global humanoid robot market and prepared a report. This would provide a detailed analysis about what is happening in the global market, how other players are performing, what are they working on, and efforts they are taking to make the humanoid robot more sophisticated. Apart from this, the report would help you in understanding how the market is performing with respect to new product launch and development of technology, among others.

Key Developments in Global Humanoid Robots Market

In August 2022, Xiaomi unveiled its CyberOne Humanoid robot that can identify emotions through facial expression and voice

In August 2022, Ameca, the most advanced humanoid robot by Engineered Art, can perform winking, frowning and grinning in a mirror, and pursing its lips after receiving an upgrade to its facial expression capabilities

In June 2022, Tesla, an emerging player in the global humanoid robot market, announced to launch its humanoid robot Optimus by September 2022

In January 2021, a humanoid namely ‘Sophia’ was mass-produced as the spread of COVID 19 accelerates in different parts of the world for automation of services

Major Players in Global Humanoid Robot Market

SoftBank Robotics (Japan)

ROBOTIS (South Korea)

KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION (Japan)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd. (China)

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD. (Hong Kong)

PAL Robotics (Spain)

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Japan)

