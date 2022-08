English Icelandic

An error has been discovered in Reykjavík Energy’s 2021 Green Finance Allocation and Impact Report, which was published as an appendix to the 2021 Annual Report.

Avoided CO 2 emissions were underestimated in the report and a corrected report is attached.

Contact:

Eiríkur Hjálmarsson

Head of Sustainability

eirikur.hjalmarsson@or.is

Attachment