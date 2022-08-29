Angila and Scott Allen Celebrate 5 Years and Business Expansion With Open House at Minuteman Press Franchise in Brookfield, WI

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angila and Scott Allen, owners of the Minuteman Press franchise in Brookfield, Wisconsin, recently held an Open House event celebrating five years in business as well as the expansion of their business location at 13680 West Capitol Drive to 3,600 sq. ft.



“We purchased the business August 7, 2017. From the very beginning we saw great potential for growth by expanding business with current customers and new markets,” says Angila Allen.

The Five-Year Anniversary Open House was held on August 11th, 2022 by Minuteman Press in Brookfield. Customers, members of various networking groups, family and friends were there to celebrate. For the two weeks prior to the event, the Minuteman Press Brookfield team worked to get the shop ready for the big event.

Angila says, “Many new posters, canvases, banners, and acrylic frames now adorn our expanded area. The rest of the shop was also cleaned, with floors being waxed and carpets cleaned, all to get ready for the special day. The shop is very cozy and welcoming. Two of our customers are catering the event with food and desserts. Our chocolate treat goodie bag was also done by one of our customers, making it a partnering affair in addition to our celebration. This is what it’s all about, relationships!”

Expanding the Business

On expanding the business, Angila shares, “While we celebrate 5 years as owners, Minuteman Press in Brookfield, WI has been in this same location for the past 24 years. When we bought the business and decided to focus on new markets, we knew we would eventually need more space. When we were looking at possible new locations, our landlord told us one of the tenants wanted to reduce their space. That gave us the opportunity to stay right here at 13680 West Capitol Drive, and we are thrilled to now have three units and become the anchor tenant.”

When asked about the benefits of the newly added space, Angila shares, “The expansion has several benefits for our shop as well as our clients. We have added a new conference room that will help us add that personal touch for meetings and workshops. Our lobby area is now opened up more for customers and will be the designated pickup area, and we were able to add new office space for our hardworking staff. In addition, the back of the shop is now laid out so that our deliveries are more streamlined on a daily basis.”

Angila adds, “We also now have a full sign finishing area with a dedicated table for cutting and mounting items produced on our HP315 large format printer. We have specified areas for central facility items that come in and need to be quality checked, as well as a specific area for assembling mailings. Our bindery area is now optimized for better workflow, and all of these changes are making us more efficient for our operations and interactions with our clients.”

Celebrating Five Years & Growing the Business

Prior to joining the Minuteman Press franchising team, Angila was a loan originator working for a mortgage banker. She was in the industry 15 years. Scott has nearly 30 years of experience in real estate sales, development and coaching and also serves as an elected assembly representative.



Angila says, “We chose Minuteman Press because they care about their franchise owners. We could tell that from the start. They want us to succeed. They go the extra mile to make sure we have the system and processes in place to do that. We also love that they are family-owned and the family is very down to earth. We can reach out to them and talk to them if we really need to.”

When asked about their growth since buying the established business, Angila answers, “On the customer front, we saw there were many services that our clients didn’t know we could do. Some of these were signage, apparel, and mailings. We have been working diligently to cross promote all services to our current customers as well as getting new customers. Both are a constant focus for us.”

She continues, “We belong to several organizations that put us in touch with new businesses. We are part of the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, Pewaukee Area Networking Group, TEMPO Waukesha, Metropolitan Association of Builders (MBA) and Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR). We also participate and provide sponsorship and silent auction items for fundraisers and events throughout the year.”

Angila also credits the Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program for generating leads for her business. She says, “The Minuteman Press program that MPIHQ makes available to us is an integral part of our marketing plan and we have been fortunate to increase our investment in the program. We are getting new customers from these online leads every week.”

“I’d like to congratulate Angila and Scott Allen on their five-year anniversary and for holding such a great event to celebrate their expansion and accomplishments at Minuteman Press in Brookfield. I look forward to supporting them as they continue to expand and grow,” adds Steve Szymanski, Minuteman Press International Regional Vice President, Midwest.

Advice for Others

As for what advice Angila would give to others who are looking to own a business or franchise, she says, “Owning a business is a wonderful opportunity to help others. You provide jobs for families; your potential is limitless. You connect with the community and provide services that other businesses can use. This is what makes our country great.”

She adds, “A franchise such as Minuteman Press is great because it provides support, and you don’t need to create everything from scratch. If you have that dream of owning a business or a franchise, make a plan and go for it!”

