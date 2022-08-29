Aquila Launches LendTech Parent Company LendSuite Software

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquila announces the formation of LendSuite Software with three leading lend-tech companies under its umbrella, offering clients an unprecedented array of tailored solutions and services. LendSuite Software will include consumer lending industry powerhouses: Infinity Software, a customizable cloud-based lending system; EPIC Loan Systems, a loan origination and management software; and Tekambi, an underwriting and decisioning software solution.



The individual companies will operate as normal and continue to support their customers and partners as autonomous business units of Aquila.

LendSuite Software will be overseen by fintech veteran and CEO, Raphael Ocampo, who has two decades of experience in the online small-dollar lending industry.

“We are excited to bring together the solutions and expertise of Infinity, EPIC, and Tekambi to offer our customers a best-in-class, one-stop destination for all their lending software needs,” said Raphael Ocampo, Portfolio Manager of LendSuite Software. “We look forward to working with our clients to offer tighter integrations and eliminate red tape that exists between their software vendors.”

About Aquila

Aquila backs category leaders across software. With global institutional reach throughout media, finance, government, real estate and education, Aquila exists to help software operators build lasting companies through permanent capital. Aquila is a division within Vela Software, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc, a public traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information: www.aquilasw.com

