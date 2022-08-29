Tactical Fleet Sponsors Ibex Classic Golf Tournament in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Fleet sponsored the Ibex Class Golf Tournament in early May 2022 at Steven's Park Golf Course by sponsoring the #13 hole and displaying a Ferrari 488 GTB at the clubhouse. Tournament participants had the opportunity to win a 2019 Aston Martin Vantage if they scored a hole-in-one on #13. The tournament proceeds benefited Empowered. Empowered is a community of teachers that helps promote positive change in their profession and to impact the lives of students.

Ibex Club is a young men's business organization in Dallas, Texas that helps today's young professionals turn into tomorrow's leaders through fostering connections, leadership development, and serving the community. Ibex Club is open to all industries and young men that are driven and focused.

Tactical Fleet hosts the largest and highest quality exotic and luxury car inventory in the country with over 350 cars available nationwide. Tactical Fleet specializes in the top exotic and luxury brands: Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz (AMG and G-Class/G Wagon), Porsche, and Rolls-Royce. Tactical Fleet has a stellar team of dedicated sales specialists to make sure the buying process is easy and enjoyable.

About Tactical Fleet

Tactical Fleet operates multiple automotive dealerships focused on the exotic and luxury car brands in Dallas, TX, Charlotte, NC, and Beverly Hills, CA. Tactical Fleet is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the nation's largest automotive retailers with over 150 locations. For more information about Tactical Fleet, please visit our website at TacticalFleet.com.

