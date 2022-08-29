Uplink Studios Launches Esports Collegiate Scholarship Program

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uplink today announced the launch of the Uplink esports Scholarship for college-bound students who participate in Uplink Youth Leagues. This scholarship joins the more than $50 million already available for esports athletes. Three hundred colleges and universities throughout the United States have esports programs today, and more programs are created each year.

The $1,000/year four-year Uplink Scholarship will be awarded to one student each year who embodies the Uplink way - demonstrating sportsmanship and leadership while being an exemplary member of the Uplink community.

"As we continue to grow Uplink, we wanted to look for ways to give back to our community," said Derek Rodner, co-founder and CEO at Uplink Studios. "We believe that this scholarship is one way that we can continue to impact our students after they embark on their journey through life."

Applications for this year's scholarship are now open to any Uplink Youth League participant that is a senior in high school. Finalists will be notified in December, with the winner announced in January 2023.

For more information on the Uplink Scholarship and to apply, please visit Uplink Scholarships.

For more information on Uplink Studios, please visit www.uplink.gg.

About Uplink Studios

Uplink Studios is building a physical network of community esports training centers and entertainment arenas coupled with a proprietary digital platform designed to enable players of all ages to train and compete in a professional environment that focuses on building better gamers and better humans through our virtuous gaming model. Our first location is in Glenmoore, PA, with new locations coming soon throughout the Delaware Valley and across the country.

