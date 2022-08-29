RJD Green Inc.’s Specialty Contracting Division Silex Holdings Announced Additional Commercial Contracts Totaling $405,000

TULSA, OK, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG): Silex Holdings announced four commercial projects were consummated in August.



RJD Green Inc. announced the awarding of four commercial projects to Silex Holdings specialty construction division. The contracts total $405,000; all will be completed within the next six months.

Silex Holdings is continuing its commercial business growth as a targeted market during an uncertain economy.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, “Silex continues the progression in solidifying long-term relationships with valued clients in the commercial sector by providing custom quality product with fast turnaround times on our clients’ projects. The commercial and institutional markets are typically much more stable during uncertain economic headwinds. We are appreciative of our team’s successful efforts in creating ongoing growth and relationships within the commercial and institutional markets.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns iSOFT Systems, a software development group that provides expedited payment technologies, and other proprietary software and support services that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which holds patented technologies and provides green environmental services; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial products and services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors manufactures and installs granite and other stone countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer regionally. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

For additional information contact, Ron Brewer, CEO at ronb@rjdgreen.com, or at (918) 551-7883

or

Douglass Baker, OTC PR Group at corp@otcprgroup.com or at (561) 807-6350.

