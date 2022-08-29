GamesPad Released the Metaverse Industry Report 2022

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse Industry Report 2022 by GamesPad Co-Founders Constantin Kogan and Eran Elhanani examines new markets in the metaverse, as well as strategies for entrepreneurs to capitalize on the emerging business opportunities.
The potential metaverse market opportunity is projected to reach a whopping $13 trillion by 2030. Many leading brands have already started exploring the metaverse and a significant number of them have completely shifted their focus towards Web 3.0 trends, which highlights the immense potential of the metaverse market, as well as the importance of this research paper.
The research paper by GamesPad embraces different business aspects of the metaverse, overviewing over 20 trends, unique statistics collected from around 1,000 respondents, as well as insights by the top industry experts and thought leaders including:
- Yat Siu (Co-Founder of Animoca Brands)
- A. Bahadir Yener (Founder of Metawear)
- Wahid Chammas (Chairman of Faith Tribe)
- Travis Wu (Founder of Highstreet)
- Brian Hazan (Co-Founder of THE HUSL)
- Philip Devine (Co-Founder of CryptoBlades Kingdoms)
- Gal Yosef (3D Artist, CEO of Reflection Studios)
- Anastasia Drinevskaya (CEO and Creative Director of Cointelegraph Communications)
- Shawn Mims (American Rapper, Co-Founder of Cre8tor)
- Warren Parker-Mill (CEO of Fashion Metaverse Club, Advisory Board Member at Metaverse Fashion Council)
- Eathan Janney, Jeff Kelley, and Josh Kriger (Co-Founders of Edge of NFT podcast, Edge of Company, NFT | LA)
- Gary Ongko Putera (CEO and Founder of BOOM Esports)
- Dana Kachan (CMO at GamesPad and BullPerks)
- Petrix Barbosa (Co-Founder of MoonBoots Capital)
Metaverse: Emerging Business Opportunities notes that different businesses can have their share in the metaverse, though they need to develop a comprehensive strategy to enter this new space.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the metaverse and its converging themes.
- It defines the main business sectors and how the metaverse will affect their markets.
- It includes an analysis of multiple data sets and highlights essential metaverse and business statistics.
- The detailed findings in this research paper aim to inspire and inform business owners, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts about the many opportunities the metaverse presents regarding business strategy and success.
The importance of reports like these expands the thought process and pushes innovation into the mainstream, allowing different businesses to benefit from this emerging landscape.
About GamesPad
GamesPad is a holistic gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem. It is a one-stop shop for everything GameFi, metaverse and NFT that brings together a gaming incubator, game-specific multichain launchpad, decentralized venture capital, NFT aggregator and marketplace, in-house gaming and production studios, and much more. GamesPad is the culmination of years of expertise, research, and passion of the professional team committed to propelling blockchain gaming to the mainstream.
