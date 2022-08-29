GamesPad Released the Metaverse Industry Report 2022

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse Industry Report 2022 by GamesPad Co-Founders Constantin Kogan and Eran Elhanani examines new markets in the metaverse, as well as strategies for entrepreneurs to capitalize on the emerging business opportunities.

The potential metaverse market opportunity is projected to reach a whopping $13 trillion by 2030. Many leading brands have already started exploring the metaverse and a significant number of them have completely shifted their focus towards Web 3.0 trends, which highlights the immense potential of the metaverse market, as well as the importance of this research paper.

The research paper by GamesPad embraces different business aspects of the metaverse, overviewing over 20 trends, unique statistics collected from around 1,000 respondents, as well as insights by the top industry experts and thought leaders including:

Metaverse: Emerging Business Opportunities notes that different businesses can have their share in the metaverse, though they need to develop a comprehensive strategy to enter this new space.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the metaverse and its converging themes.

It defines the main business sectors and how the metaverse will affect their markets.

It includes an analysis of multiple data sets and highlights essential metaverse and business statistics.

The detailed findings in this research paper aim to inspire and inform business owners, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts about the many opportunities the metaverse presents regarding business strategy and success.

The importance of reports like these expands the thought process and pushes innovation into the mainstream, allowing different businesses to benefit from this emerging landscape.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is a holistic gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem. It is a one-stop shop for everything GameFi, metaverse and NFT that brings together a gaming incubator, game-specific multichain launchpad, decentralized venture capital, NFT aggregator and marketplace, in-house gaming and production studios, and much more. GamesPad is the culmination of years of expertise, research, and passion of the professional team committed to propelling blockchain gaming to the mainstream.

Contact:

Dana Kachan

Head of Marketing at GamesPad

marketing@gamespad.io

Attachment