Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Funds Equipment Upgrades for One of California’s Largest Cannabis Companies

Claybourne Co. will update and modernize its cultivation facility,

tripling canopy square footage

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Leaf Madison Capital, a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the cannabis industry, announced today the closing of an equipment loan for over $700,000 for Claybourne Co. , a California-based cannabis company producing several of the state’s most popular flower and pre-roll products. The loan will be utilized to update the company’s indoor cultivation and distribution facility in Perris, California. California’s third-largest flower brand by retail sales volume, Claybourne Co. has upgraded and modernized the cultivation facility with new racking equipment, lighting and HVAC technology.

“We have always been impressed with Claybourne’s attention to detail and commitment to the quality of their product,” said Ted Harris of Sweet Leaf Madison Capital. “As the cannabis industry matures, advancements in equipment and processes are occurring at lightning speed. It is essential that companies stay ahead of the curve in today’s competitive market, and we are glad to be a part of Claybourne’s progress.”

Since it was founded in 2017, Claybourne has been producing high-quality cannabis with special attention given to each step of the production process. The new racking equipment allows Claybourne to enhance its strict cultivation standards while enabling the company to triple its canopy square footage while simultaneously reducing production costs.

“Claybourne has excelled precisely because we have always kept our eyes on the best technologies to improve our products and our processes,” said Nick Ortega, CEO of Claybourne Co. “Sweet Leaf Madison Capital understands how important it is to make these operational improvements, especially as the industry continues to expand. Once the installation is complete, this new equipment will further our goal of providing premium cannabis products to all of California.”

Based in Southern California’s Inland Empire, Claybourne Co. was founded by Ortega and his childhood friends Brent Barnes, who serves as the company’s VP of Breeding and Cultivation, and Jonathan Griffith, who serves as the company’s Vice President of Marketing. The company has gained a wide reputation in California as a critically acclaimed, consumer favorite, Southern California-based cannabis breeder, cultivator, and retail brand known for its broad line of flower, pre-roll and concentrate products. Claybourne Co. sells through independent retailers, and direct-delivers to California’s “pot deserts” where retail is not easily accessible due to local restrictions.

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry from “seed-to-sale” by originating equipment financing, real estate loans and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has offices in New York City and West Palm Beach. To learn more, visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online , or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .

About Claybourne Co.

Founded in 2017, Claybourne is a market-leading cannabis cultivator, breeder and brand offering a wide range of flower, pre-roll and concentrate products to the California market. Claybourne’s mission is to produce the highest-quality flower-based cannabis products that are accessible to a wide range of consumers. By being dedicated to retail customer and consumer demands, Claybourne has innovated a top-selling product portfolio that is unmatched by competitors in the largest and most competitive cannabis market in the world. For more information visit www.claybourneco.com, follow us on Instagram or connect with us on LinkedIn .