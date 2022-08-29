VSiN Announces New Programming Lineup Ahead of the Sports Betting Industry’s Busiest Season

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN, The Sports Betting Network (“VSiN”) today announced its fall programming schedule, including “Countdown to Kickoff with Brent Musburger.” The new program will leverage VSiN’s access to sports betting experts and talent to deliver the most credible news and analysis ahead of the 2022 NFL and College Football seasons.



Musburger, a Hall of Fame broadcaster and regular VSiN contributor since the network’s debut in 2017, will host VSiN’s Sunday pre-game NFL show from Noon to 1 p.m. ET.

“The addition of this new programming and its industry leading talent will position VSiN to provide the growing number of sports bettors in the U.S. with expert betting insights and premium content,” VSiN General Manager Len Mead said. “Led by a team of sports betting experts, including the legendary Brent Musburger, we look forward to serving sports bettors by expanding our primetime programming and producing new weekend specials highlighting the week’s biggest games.”

The new lineup, which will be available on video and audio platforms such as YouTubeTV and iHeartRadio, will build on VSiN’s popular established shows and feature strong talent pairings designed to serve sports bettors across the day’s key sports betting windows.

The new schedule will build on fan favorites like “Follow the Money” (7 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET) with Mitch Moss and Paul Howard, “A Numbers Game” (10 a.m. - Noon ET) with Gill Alexander and “The Lombardi Line” (Noon - 2 p.m. ET) with former NFL executive Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher, which will remain in their current daily time slots.

On weekdays, new additions will include:

“VSiN Big Bets” with Dave Ross and Amal Shah from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET will pair two of VSiN's most energetic hosts at mid-day to take the pulse of the betting world on social media and look at the big bets being placed;

Stormy Buonantony will join Matt Brown to lead sports bettors into the evening’s action with “VSiN Final Countdown” from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET, which will serve as the sports betting industry’s pre-game show of record in this critical window for sports bettors;

VSiN’s dynamic duo, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King and Tim Murray, will have their “VSiN Primetime” show moved earlier to entertain sports bettors in the pregame and in-game window of 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET;

Femi Abebefe and Wes Reynolds will pair up from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. ET on weekdays to guide active sports bettors with “VSiN Live Bet Tonight.” With a full slate of live games in progress, Femi and Wes will track the day’s sporting activity and evaluate real-time betting angles; and

Greg Peterson will close out the day with “The Greg Peterson Experience,” featuring a comprehensive look at the day’s sports betting slate in the midnight - 3 a.m. ET time slot.



In addition to “Countdown to Kickoff with Brent Musburger,” VSiN will debut two new weekend shows:

On Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET, “The Contest Show” will feature Mike Palm to help contest participants and enthusiasts prepare for the upcoming Sunday matchups; and

“College Lines Revealed” will air on Sundays at 2 p.m. ET with Jonathan Von Tobel to deliver early analysis of the college football lines posted for the coming week.

For the complete lineup, please visit VSiN.com .

In addition, VSiN will be launching three new podcasts, adding to its catalog of more than 15 podcasts that regularly draw more than 5 million downloads a month.

Josh Appelbaum will host the “VSiN Morning Bets Podcast,” a first look at the day’s major sporting events. Josh’s coverage will cover the day’s major events in 10 - 15 minutes, so listeners can start the day armed with insightful betting advice, picks and leans.

Three times per week, VSiN will air the “VSiN College Football Betting Podcast.” Hosted by Tim Murray, the new podcast will cover the latest information on the week’s sporting action with input from some of the industry’s most knowledgeable analysts. On Sundays, Amal Shah will join Tim for a first look at the week’s upcoming sporting events and team news. . Tuesday’s edition will feature Adam Burke and a look at the mid-week and small conference games. On Thursday evening, sports betting veteran Matt Youmans will join the podcast for a breakdown of Saturday’s biggest Power 5 games.

The “VSiN NFL Betting Podcast” will cover the NFL’s primetime and Sunday schedules. Dropping every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, host Danny Burke will highlight some of the most prolific voices in NFL sports wagering, such as Matt Youmans, Mike Palm and SuperContest winner Brady Kannon.



To coincide with the debut of the new lineup of shows and podcasts, VSiN will launch its new digital subscription program, VSiN Pro, which will triple the amount of content currently available to its growing paid subscriber base on VSiN.com .

“With the new additions to our programming lineup, we expect that VSiN will cover sports betting markets in a way no one else can, delivering the most in-depth analysis to our growing audience,” said Brian Musburger, VSiN’s Chief Executive Officer. “As the first sports betting broadcast network, we’ve assembled an expert team of content creators over the last five-plus years to provide regular in-depth perspectives and analysis on a range of sporting events.”

VSiN was acquired by DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) in March 2021 and continues to deliver the news, analysis and insights that sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring some of the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN’s goal is to inform and entertain the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or new to sports betting. The exclusive content that VSiN provides looks to set the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and includes expert tips and predictions on college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and more.

