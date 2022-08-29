Global Photonics Market to Reach Revenue of $1197.83 Billion By 2028 | China, Japan, and Korea are Generating 43% Market Revenue

Westford, USA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonics based devices are used for a variety of applications such as telecommunications, sensors, medical diagnostics, and lasers across the global photonics market . This is due to their efficiency, low power consumption, and small size. From the last few years, the demand for photonics has been steadily increasing with companies and governments investing heavily in the technology. Moreover, photonic devices have found widespread use in communication networks and computing systems. In addition, photonic technologies are being developed for applications such aspletronics and sensing. Some of these next-generation sensors rely on photonics to transmit data without the need for cables or wireless signals.

One of the main challenges that experts face when it comes to photonics market is developing enough laser technology that can be small enough for use in electronic devices. Currently, lasers are one of the biggest challenges that many startups are trying to address when it comes to photonics. This is because lasers are extremely important for many industries and must be developed correctly in order to be successful.

Photonics Market is Highly Fragmented, But Large Players are Enjoying Competitive Advantage of Large Financial Resources

The global photonics market is highly fragmented with presence of numerous small and local players. The primary reason for this fragmentation is the technology barrier, which in turn is due to the high cost of equipment and related R&D. There are a few large players in the market, but they enjoy a competitive advantage due to their large financial resources. This has resulted in declining market share for larger companies and resulted in the utilization of advanced optics technology by smaller companies. Despite this, there are several global leaders in the photonics market including Toshiba Corporation, Schott AG, and Sony Corporation.

Furthermore, the growing demand for optical component products from various industries has also contributed to the growth of the photonics industry. A number of research organizations are working on developing low-cost technologies that can help reduce this barrier. Another factor causing fragmentation is the nature of photonics products. These products are typically custom-made and require close collaboration between multiple companies. This makes it difficult for big players to gain a foothold in the market. This will enable more players to enter the market and provide better competition. In addition, technological advancements are expected to drive down the cost of equipment, thereby helping to increase adoption by manufacturers.

As per SkyQuest analysis companies such as Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, and Samsung Electronics have been able to establish a strong presence in the photonics market through mergers and acquisitions. In addition, they have developed their own products and services catering to various consumer needs. The current state of the Photonics Industry presents opportunities for both small and medium-sized businesses as well as larger companies. While it is important to note that fragmentation will likely remain a challenge, companies that can identify and capitalize on opportunities will likely be successful in the long term.

SkyQuest has prepared a report on global photonics market. The report would help you in understanding current market development, competitive landscape, growth strategies by market players, investment in R&D activities, innovation, market share, and opportunities for small and medium enterprises. In short, the report would help in gaining a detailed insights about the market.

Latest Innovation

SIEMENS is entering the sonar industry with timing light waveform generation systems that can produce highly detailed acoustic images at short range. These systems have the potential to improve the quality of marine navigation and oil exploration data. They can also be used in airborne surveys and in industrial inspections.

Integrated photonics: it opens up a range of new possibilities for how we can create, use, and store information. The benefits of integrated photonics are manifold. For one, it simplifies the design of optical circuits. This reduces the number of components needed, making them more efficient and cheaper to produce. It also enables us to integrate various optical devices into larger systems, which in turn makes them more versatile and easier to use.

Development of high-speed data transfers utilizing light pulses traveling over long distances

Discovery of new types of nonlinear optical materials that can enhance performances in fiber optic systems

Advent of multi-mode fiber technology which can further improve data transmission speeds and reliability

China, Japan, and Korea are Generating 43% of Global Photonics Market Revenue

The three countries are the top producers of photonics products in the global photonics market. In 2021, China, Japan, and South Korea were responsible for 43% of the global production of photonics that includes light crystals and lasers. In the past few years, these three countries have become the leading producers of photonics, thanks to their aggressive investment in the field. According to a report by SkyQuest, China leads the pack with shipments of photonic devices expected to reach $130 billion in 2021. Japan is second with shipments totaled to $71 billion, followed by South Korea with $55 billion in shipments.

What accounts for these impressive figures in the photonics market? The answer largely has to do with technology developments and cost factors. For example, digital photonics technologies have led to shrinking dimensions and faster response times in photonic devices. At the same time, technological advances in Femtosecond laser technology - used in high-performance diaphragm scanning lasers - have driven down manufacturing costs. This has led to increased demand for photonic devices across various industries, including automotive, industrial, defense, and medical imaging applications.

The Chinese government has been investing heavily in photonics market and development in recent years. This is due to the country's growing needs for optical communication and precision measurement technologies. In 2021, China outrun Japan in terms of production value and is projected to maintain its market dominance over the forecast period.

The Japanese government is also investing in photonics research. The country is particularly interested in developing lasers and optical fiber technology. This is because Japan is a member of the Global Optical Network (GON). The GON is a cooperative project aimed at facilitating global trade and communication by transporting information using optical signals.

South Korea has also been investing in photonics research. One reason for this is the Increasing demand for optical devices by businesses such as telecom carriers and technology companies. South Korea is also interested in developing laser weapons technologies in the global photonics market.

Recent Developments in Global Photonics Market

In August 2022, Lightmatter launched new product co-packaged optics and silicon photonics

In August 2022, Luminous Computing planned to focus its work on incorporating AI in Photonics computing

In August, NASA in Collaboration with Longwave Photonics Developed high powered laser to explore water on moon

In August 2022, MRSI Systems awarded with Laser Focus World Silver Award for manufacturing photonics components

In August 2022, AP Technologies announced to demonstrate OtO Photonics’ innovative ‘Bullet-series’ spectrometers in October 2022

In August 2022, Broadcom and Tencent partnered to boost commercialization of co-packaged optics network switch

Prominent Players in Global Photonics Market

TRUMPF (Germany)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

IPG Photonics Corporation (US)

Molex (US)

Innolume (Germany)

II-VI Incorporated (US)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (US)

One Silicon Chip Photonics Inc. (Canada)

NKT Photonics A/S (Denmark)

AIO CORE (Japan)

SICOYA GMBH (Germany)

RANOVUS (Canada)

