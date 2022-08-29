Caffeine Just Received An Upgrade — MuscleTech® Announces Its Intention To Disrupt Pre-Workout Category With Exclusivity Around Paraxanthine

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuscleTech® (www.muscletech.com) is ready to put the TECH back in its name and reclaim ownership of the hotly contested pre-workout space.

The internationally recognized sports nutrition brand, known for the last two-decades for revolutionary ingredients and products that bring active nutrition and human potential together, has announced a duo of ground-breaking, earth-shattering, game-changing pre-workout products that will reshape the industry thanks to an exclusive partnership with Ingenious Ingredients, founders of the paraxanthine formula “enfinity®.”

Two new products — EUPHORiQTM and BURN iQTM, will hit the market in the coming weeks with availability on MuscleTech.com and e-commerce retailers like Amazon® with suggested retail prices of $59.99 (BURN iQTM) and $49.99 (EUPHORiQTM). The partnership between MuscleTech and Ingenious Ingredients over enfinity® means MuscleTech® will be the only supplement provider with access to paraxanthine for the foreseeable future.

EUPHORiQTM and BURN iQTM were first revealed by Price Plow (www.priceplow.com) as part of an exclusive pre-launch campaign within the die-hard supplement community on Discord, and will also receive a marketing boost from a re-invigorated Team MuscleTech®, including Ashton Hall, Michael Dean, Wes Beans, Alli Smeltzer, Abel Albonetti and Tyler Valenzia, all of whom will use their six and seven figure follower counts to reveal, amplify and interact with consumers about the benefits of both products.

“Paraxanthine’s benefits include all of the benefits of caffeine without the backlash.”” said Raza Bashir, the Vice President of Scientific Affairs and Innovation for Iovate Health Sciences, the makers of MuscleTech®. “Even those everyday supplement consumers who simply want a means of metabolizing their carbs, fats and proteins stand to benefit if consumed daily.”

About EuphorIQTM: The smartest pre-workout for unparalleled performance.

EuphoriQTM is an upgraded, revolutionary pre-workout delivering an energy and sensory experience unseen in the marketplace. Anchored by a revolutionary energy ingredient, Paraxanthine, this formula delivers clean, smooth energy and increased focus. Available as powder form in Tropical Yuzu Lemonade, Watermelon Candy and Icy Snow Cone.

About BurniQTM: The smartest way to a shredded physique.

Burn iQTM is an upgraded, first-of-its-kind formula delivering an energy and sensory experience that has never been felt before. Anchored by a revolutionary energy ingredient, Paraxanthine, this formula delivers clean, smooth energy, increased focus, plus Axivite brings the heat. Available in powder (Mango Chili Lime & Sweet Heat) and capsule form.

BurniQTM should be consumed approximately 30 minutes before a workout or 30 minutes before a meal, while EuphoriQTM is to be taken 30 mins before a workout.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech® was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachments