National Hispanic Contractors Association Welcomes New Organization From Mexico, Fandeli

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) is excited to announce high-performance coated abrasives manufacturer Fandeli has joined the association.

"As a proudly Mexican company, we are excited to be taking on this new challenge and making a difference in all Hispanic contractor markets in the USA," said Enrique Telles, Marketing Director of Fandeli.

This new partnership also marks Fandeli's arrival to the U.S. market after serving customers in Mexico and around the world since 1927.

"For over 95 years, we have been the only producer of coated abrasives in Mexico, and we are so excited to bring our expertise to our American neighbors. We look forward to the relationships that being a part of NAHICA will help us form as we get to know our new community," said Enrique Telles - Fandeli.

Fandeli's storied history and global distribution network have provided more than 15,000 coated & bonded abrasive products to different market niches, including the aeronautical, textile, automotive, glass, construction, wood, metals, plastics, and flooring industries.

The National Hispanic Contractors Association is a Houston-based organization that works to establish Hispanic contractors as the preferred partner of choice in all industries for manufacturers, residential, and commercial builders.

NAHICA provides the following services to its partners:

A website to access current construction projects.

Access to NAHICA's extensive network of contacts and job listings.

Events and conferences to allow established and growing contractors to discover significant commercial, industrial, residential, and engineering projects while networking with leading companies.

Training workshops and classes to teach the latest innovations in construction.

Discounts on professional services and materials, including financial, legal, and marketing, certifications, and building materials.

To learn more about The National Hispanic Contractors Association, please visit https://nahica.org.

About the National Hispanic Contractors Association

The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) aims to firmly establish Hispanic Contractors as a preferred partner choice in all industries for manufacturers, residential, and commercial builders by helping the Latin construction community connect, grow, and have adequate resources to gain support from established businesses. The organization is focused on opening opportunities for growth for subcontractors in the construction industry.

About Fandeli

We are a family business, originally from Mexico, with sales offices and a warehouse in Houston since 1987, with a global presence in more than 30 countries and many manufacturing industries. We have the most extensive coverage in Hardware, Home Centers, Self Service, and specialized Retail Stores industries such as automotive and paint stores. At Fandeli, our priority is to ensure your total satisfaction in the use and application of our products. We always offer you the best quality sandpaper and abrasive products, as well as continuous customer service and technical support.

To learn more about Fandeli, please visit https://fandeli.com, and check out the Special Program for all contractors in the USA.

