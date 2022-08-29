Cologix Expanding Data Center Campus in the Columbus Region, Investing More Than $150 Million

DENVER and Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, Inc., North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced its second investment in the Columbus Region with a more than $150 million expansion to its existing campus, pending local approvals. The company plans to create an additional 15 jobs in the Region, once construction is complete. The expansion at its existing Worthington Woods Boulevard campus will include a newly built data center, adding 36MW of power to its total capacity in the Region that enables Cologix to meet the surge in demand for cloud connectivity. The investment will support building and infrastructure costs while enabling Cologix to purchase new machines and equipment for the largest network-neutral data center campus in Columbus. The new facility marks Cologix’s second major investment in its local operations and will bring its total headcount to 39 employees in the Region.

“We are excited to finalize our second, multimillion-dollar investment in the Columbus Region, a priority market for our hyperscale growth,” said Cologix President and Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman. “We are expanding our powerful capabilities to better serve our new and existing customers in Columbus and across the Midwest.”

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Cologix was founded in 2010 and has 40 data centers across 11 strategic edge markets in North America – three of which are located in Columbus due to the Region’s many advantages, including its central location as well as its existing security and connectivity infrastructure. With a growing portfolio of Scalelogix and digital edge facilities that provide deep connectivity capabilities, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate its customers’ digital transformation at the edge.

“We welcome the growth of our existing data center operators and are proud to be a key location for technological advancements in the U.S.” said Andrew J. Ginther, Mayor of Columbus. “Columbus has long been a vital player in the technology sector, and we’re excited to have one of America’s leading data center companies recognize the talent and opportunities in the Region.”

The Columbus Region continues to be a desirable location for advanced computing with more than 50 data center operations. The Region’s reliable infrastructure, including long-haul fiber, dependable electric service and water and land access, provides all the necessary resources for data centers and advanced computing development. The City of Columbus is located in Franklin County, which is home to an estimated 1,323,807 residents.

“Cologix’s expansion in another data center brings a state-of-the-art facility to the Columbus Region and continues Ohio’s strong momentum of attracting advanced technology here,” said J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio. “Every rapidly growing industry relies on data speed and capacity to grow their business, and Cologix’s investment builds even more of that critical infrastructure here in Ohio.”

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit Cologix or email. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the City of Columbus, Ohio

The City of Columbus is the 14th largest city in the United States with a population of 921,605 residents. The Columbus economy is balanced with a combination of education, technology, government, research, insurance and health care entities as major employers within the City. Columbus is nationally known for its booming downtown, historic neighborhoods, arts and sporting districts, open attitude, and a noticeably affordable quality of life. Learn more about the City of Columbus at columbus.gov/development/Economic-Development.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About One Columbus

As the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, One Columbus’ mission is to lead a comprehensive regional growth strategy that develops and attracts the world’s most competitive companies, grows a highly adaptive workforce, prepares our communities for the future, and inspires corporate, academic and public innovation throughout the Columbus Region. One Columbus expertly guides companies through the location decision process. Through strategic business outreach and customized research, the One Columbus team leverages public, private and institutional partnerships to grow the Columbus Region’s economy and strengthen its national and international competitiveness. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

