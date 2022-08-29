Infant Incubators Market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% during forecast period 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global infant incubators market was valued at around US$ 311.6 Mn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. It is set to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 518.2 Mn in 2032.



The global infant incubators market is growing due to increased awareness regarding the health of newborns, rising prevalence of chronic infections, and surging cases of sudden unexpected deaths among infants in healthcare facilities. Additionally, the emergence of numerous epidemics and looming health risks they pose have further increased the demand for intensive care incubators across all healthcare facilities, thereby promoting market expansion.

Besides, growing acceptance of infant incubators by various end users, including hospitals, as well as pediatric & neonatal intensive care units, would give the market a boost in the approaching years. The U.S. healthcare sector has been focusing on the importance of collaborative strategies by government bodies, which would boost the advancement in healthcare facilities. The National Network of Perinatal Quality Collaboratives (NNPQC), for instance, was established by the CDC and the March of Dimes to assist state-based PQCs in improving maternal and infant health outcomes statewide in a measurable manner.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15506



These aforementioned factors will boost the market in the near future, as key companies are also concentrating on acquisitions and the development of novel products with improved efficacy in terms of environmental stability, infection protection, and durability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, the intensive care incubators segment held approximately 72.3% of the global market share in 2021.

of the global market share in 2021. Based on end user, the hospital segment generated a market share of around 51.7% in 2021.

in 2021. East Asia is considered to be the leading region in the market and it held a share of 22.3% in 2021.

in 2021. Europe accounted for a value share of 19.7% in 2021 owing to increasing number of preterm births in the region.

in 2021 owing to increasing number of preterm births in the region. China is projected to exhibit growth at a lucrative CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.





“Increased initiatives by government bodies to promote health safety solutions and growing prevalence of chronic illnesses among infants in healthcare facilities are estimated to propel the market,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15506

Competitive Landscape

Although infant incubator producers are functioning at full capacity, demand has surpassed supply in recent years with the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses. The gap has had an impact on a wide range of end users, including healthcare practitioners and other industrial users.

The global infant incubators market is fragmented, and there are a wide range of regional, up-and-coming, as well as established businesses operating within it. Key stakeholders have started conducting promotional activities to introduce unique infant incubators with improved efficacy.

For instance,

In April 2022 , nearly two hundred portable incubators that were developed by utilizing technology co-invented by a Stanford MBA more than 10 years ago, were sent to Ukraine to offer life-saving warmth to babies born prematurely in hospitals and bomb shelters.

, nearly two hundred portable incubators that were developed by utilizing technology co-invented by a Stanford MBA more than 10 years ago, were sent to Ukraine to offer life-saving warmth to babies born prematurely in hospitals and bomb shelters. Dräger's new Ponta and Ambia ceiling supply systems, which went into effect on September 30, 2021, give hospitals a great deal of flexibility when designing workstations that support particular clinical requirements in the operating room, ICU, and NICU.

Infant Incubators Market Outlook By Category

By Product:

Intensive Care Incubator

Transport Incubator

By End User:

Hospitals

Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Others





By Region;

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15506



What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Infant incubator market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global infant incubators market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product (intensive care incubator, and transport incubator), end users (hospitals, pediatric and neonatal intensive care units, others), across seven key regions of the world.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Respiratory Disease Epidemiology

4.2. Product Adoption /Usage Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Promotional Strategies, By Manufacturers

4.5. Regulatory Scenario

4.6. Porter’s Analysis

4.7. PESTLE Analysis

Read More TOC

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Size: The global carbon dioxide incubators market is forecasted to register a steady CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period, 2022 to 2032

Pharmaceutical Incubators Market Share: The global market for Pharmaceutical Incubators is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to innovation and technological advancement by the companies

Infant Care And Baby Care Equipment Market Sale: The infant care and baby care equipment market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% from an estimated USD 6.4 billion in 2018 to USD 8.4 billion by 2023

Infant Positioning Aids Market Trends: Infant Positioning Aids systems are intended to keep infants intact by using external support in order optimize biomechanical alignment, to enhance sensorimotor experiences, skeletal development and support medical conditions

Orthobiologics Market Forecast: The orthobiologics market is valued at US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027, reaching US$ 6.5 Billion

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports