Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

29.08.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 29.08.2022





Date 29.08.2022 Exchange



Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)



Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 425 Average price/share 30.4824 EUR Highest price/share 30.6000 EUR Lowest price/share 30.4000 EUR Total price 12,955.02 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 29.08.2022:





ALBBV 32,795

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

