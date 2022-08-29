Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 22th to August 26th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

               Nanterre, August 29th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 22th to August 26th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 22th to August 26th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI22/08/2022FR000012548643 50092,2723XPAR
VINCI23/08/2022FR000012548635 01392,4610XPAR
VINCI24/08/2022FR000012548633 00092,6048XPAR
VINCI25/08/2022FR000012548615 37293,8567XPAR
VINCI26/08/2022FR000012548627 79992,6884XPAR
VINCI26/08/2022FR00001254864 32992,1614CEUX
VINCI26/08/2022FR00001254864891,8900TQEX
VINCI26/08/2022FR000012548682491,9028AQEU
      
      
  TOTAL159 88592,6019 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

