FreeCity APP will launch in Google PlayStore and Apple AppStore simultaneously

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Web3 project FreeCity in 2022 has announced that FreeCity APP will launch simultaneously in Google PlayStore and Apple AppStore on September 18th.Built on the Polygon network, FreeCity is a SocialFi metaverse platform. It is the perfect blend of a social networking platform and a revenue generation model. With a vision to transform all social interactions into a token-based web3 city, it allows users to create their 3D avatars and build their city. It seamlessly combines the best of social interaction with blockchain technology. This ensures the smooth operation of the city and theassets safety. A real market value is emulated on this GameFi platform which becomes accessibleon the 18th of September.







A Step-By-Step Approach To Freecity

Start by choosing a microphone. This is one of the main mechanisms that users use to represent themselves in FreeCity. The characteristics, such as power and output value, of each microphone differ. The microphone is essentially an NFT that helps them get rewards.

Once a preliminary microphone has been chosen, they can always upgrade their choice in the in-app market. On the interface, they’ll find various filters such as price. These will help them choose the microphone that suits their needs in the best manner. The more microphones they hold, the longer they can chat.

On the microphone detail page, they can choose the specifics of their microphone. These include mint, grade, integrity, endurance and luck. They can also view the ability (increase the number of obtained governance tokens) and electricity (increase the length of the chat) on this page.

The next step is equipping their microphone in a manner that helps them chat and subsequently collect rewards. Here they can upgrade their microphone quality and get their pinecone key. They can also view their usage, battery status and FCR income collection here.

Next, they start the chat timer and do what they do best: engage in conversation! The aesthetically designed, easy-to-use interface features a pause button, a clock marking the conversation duration and the option to exchange keys with other players during the chat to get more benefits.

Once the rewards start pouring in, it's time to let friends, family and foes know how well they are doing! FreeCity allows them to share their token and reward scores with other users so that they can always flaunt how well FreeCity is treating them.

FCR income has been mentioned previously. FCR is a common token in the city used for daily consumption in FreeCity. It is dynamically issued according to the needs of the city. These can be used for upgrading their microphone, minting new microphones for sale or retention, or in exchange for currency.

More About FreeCity’s Microphones



All members of the FreeCity family are eligible to obtain tokens by owning a microphone.

This NFT can be purchased, minted or bought in the secondary market. Their social value in FreeCityis directly proportional to the quality of the microphones their own. Everyone begins with a standard microphone and once they start collecting rewards, they can upgrade it with attributes of their choosing. Each microphone has a battery capacity, which determines the daily revenue base of the user. The capacity of the microphone is dependent on its attributes. The most important attributes that impact the performance of the microphone include:

Battery Capacity- Determines how long the microphone will last

Endurance- Determines the grip and loss base of the microphone

Luck- Determines how many Blind Boxes they are likely to win

Value- Determines the base of governance tokens they obtain

FreeCity is a true revolution of all things web3. In this SocialFi metaverse, players can design their towns and interact with other players. Built at the intersection of web 2.0, web 3.0 and entertainment, FreeCity cannot wait to welcome users for an experience of a lifetime!

