Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, FRANCE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES

Paris 29/08/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 August 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6322 August 2022FR000012050350,00029.9265XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6323 August 2022FR000012050350,00029.9558XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6324 August 2022FR000012050350,00029.9017XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6325 August 2022FR000012050350,00029.8396XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6326 August 2022FR000012050350,00029.5433XPAR
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

