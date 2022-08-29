Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING
IN OWN SHARES
Paris 29/08/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 August 2022.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022
- Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|22 August 2022
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|29.9265
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|23 August 2022
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|29.9558
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|24 August 2022
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|29.9017
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|25 August 2022
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|29.8396
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|26 August 2022
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|29.5433
|XPAR
- Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2022-08-29-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment