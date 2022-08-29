Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

French English

Paris, 29th August 2022

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

Societe Generale launched, on Monday 8th August 2022, an ordinary share buyback program for EUR 914.1 million for the purpose of shares cancellation. This buyback will be carried out by the end of the year.

Societe Generale received all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 17th May 2022, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They will be performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 22 to 26 August 2022

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/08/2022 FR0000130809 475 935 21,8446 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/08/2022 FR0000130809 262 000 21,7832 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/08/2022 FR0000130809 45 000 21,7954 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/08/2022 FR0000130809 42 000 21,7942 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/08/2022 FR0000130809 385 256 22,0043 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/08/2022 FR0000130809 205 000 22,0004 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/08/2022 FR0000130809 50 000 22,0257 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/08/2022 FR0000130809 43 000 22,0271 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/08/2022 FR0000130809 405 000 21,8350 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/08/2022 FR0000130809 270 000 21,8656 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/08/2022 FR0000130809 52 000 21,9320 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26/08/2022 FR0000130809 43 000 21,9285 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/08/2022 FR0000130809 428 000 21,9533 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/08/2022 FR0000130809 220 000 21,9040 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/08/2022 FR0000130809 52 000 21,9145 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25/08/2022 FR0000130809 43 000 21,9161 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/08/2022 FR0000130809 474 000 21,8412 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/08/2022 FR0000130809 152 000 21,7747 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/08/2022 FR0000130809 43 000 21,8169 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24/08/2022 FR0000130809 35 000 21,8137 AQEU TOTAL 3 725 191 21,8853

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement:

https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/publications documents?category=&op=Filtrer&search=&theme=information-reglementee&year=

