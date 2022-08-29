Worldline - Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

English French

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA Name and address of the Company : Tour Voltaire 1, Place des Degrés 92800 Puteaux (code ISIN FR 0011981968)









Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital







Total number of shares



Nombre total de droits de vote











Total number of voting rights 31/07/2022 281 432 548







281,432,548 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 318 575 475







Number of theoretical voting rights : 318,575,475

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

