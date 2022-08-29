English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 22 TO AUGUST 26, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 22 to August 26, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer (code LEI) Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2022 FR0010451203 163414 16,0026 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2022 FR0010451203 81544 15,9496 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2022 FR0010451203 3600 15,9048 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2022 FR0010451203 1778 15,9177 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2022 FR0010451203 146100 16,1451 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2022 FR0010451203 53900 16,1796 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/08/2022 FR0010451203 84800 16,0305 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/08/2022 FR0010451203 40000 16,0448 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/08/2022 FR0010451203 55 641 16,1525 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/08/2022 FR0010451203 6525 16,1445 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2022 FR0010451203 125 675 16,1726 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2022 FR0010451203 28699 16,3115 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2022 FR0010451203 2216 16,2514 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/08/2022 FR0010451203 3410 16,2653 AQEU TOTAL 797 302 16,0911

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

