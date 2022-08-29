RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 22 TO AUGUST 26, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 22 to August 26, 2022.
|Name of Issuer
|Identification code of the Issuer (code LEI)
|Day of the transaction
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
|Average weighted daily acquisition price
|Identification code of the market
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|22/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|163414
|16,0026
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|22/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|81544
|15,9496
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|22/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|3600
|15,9048
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|22/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|1778
|15,9177
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|23/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|146100
|16,1451
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|23/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|53900
|16,1796
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|24/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|84800
|16,0305
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|24/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|40000
|16,0448
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|25/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|55 641
|16,1525
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|25/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|6525
|16,1445
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|26/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|125 675
|16,1726
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|26/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|28699
|16,3115
|CEUX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|26/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|2216
|16,2514
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|26/08/2022
|FR0010451203
|3410
|16,2653
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|797 302
|16,0911
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment