Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, FRANCE

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 22 TO AUGUST 26, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 22 to August 26, 2022.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the Issuer (code LEI)Day of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2022FR001045120316341416,0026XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2022FR00104512038154415,9496CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2022FR0010451203360015,9048TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2022FR0010451203177815,9177AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/08/2022FR001045120314610016,1451XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/08/2022FR00104512035390016,1796CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/08/2022FR00104512038480016,0305XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/08/2022FR00104512034000016,0448CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/08/2022FR001045120355 64116,1525XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/08/2022FR0010451203652516,1445CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2022FR0010451203125 67516,1726XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2022FR00104512032869916,3115CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2022FR0010451203221616,2514TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2022FR0010451203341016,2653AQEU
   TOTAL797 302 16,0911 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 22 to August 26, 2022