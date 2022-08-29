Beer Market Size to Reach USD 816,847.5 Million by 2030 at 2.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Beer Market Information by Type, Ingredients, Packaging, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 816,847.5 Million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 2.5% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Most countries worldwide are observing a high urbanization rate coupled with improvement in economic conditions. This has fostered people’s disposable income and also shifted their preferences toward premium beverages and food products. This is especially the case among the youth and aspirational drinkers in Europe and North America.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 816,847.5 Million CAGR 2.5% (2020–2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Ingredients, Packaging, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase the alcohol content High demographic and economic growth rate

Market Competitive Landscape:

The eminent vendors in the beer industry are

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery (U.S.)

Hopworks Urban Brewery (U.S.)

Eel River Brewing Co. (U.S.)

Bison Brewing Co. (U.S.)

Butte Creek Brewing Co. (U.S.)

Asher Brewing Co. (U.S.)

Pisgah Brewing Co. (U.S.)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The fast surge in the number of breweries and microbreweries all over the world would be a major growth inducer in the ensuing years. With the emergence of a variety of beers that claim to be gluten-free and plant-sourced, more and more consumers facing severe health conditions are now able to enjoy the beverage without any issue. To this end, a rise in the number of product launches with extremely low alcohol content would help boost sales in subsequent years.

Numerous reputed brands are trying to leverage the various growth opportunities in the market and are therefore taking up social media marketing measures to spark the interest of young and corporate consumers. The significant growth in the number of netizens paired with the surging internet usage across the globe should also boost the sale of beer in the following years.

Market Restraints:

Alcoholic drinks can be extremely addictive and their excessive consumption can lead to health issues and more. The alarming growth in the number of consumers affected by alcohol addiction is one of the leading concerns for governments across various nations. In light of this, the governments are imposing strict regulations and rules banning the sale as well as distribution of beer and other alcohol.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s negative impact has led to a series of severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

However, the trend of stockpiling different foods and beverages, especially convenience and ready-to-eat foods should favor the worldwide market. Several industries dependent on the food and beverage industry have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. However, the growth rate of the beer market has been picking up owing to the lifting up of lockdowns worldwide.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

The different types of beer in the market are lager, ale, stouts and porters, and more.

Out of these, given the massive demand worldwide, the ale beer type segment should anticipate garnering the highest CAGR in the future. This type of beer notes significant demand due to several innovations in its taste and flavors. Meanwhile, it is likely that lager beer can emerge as the top segment in the beer industry over the review period.

By Ingredients:

The beer market, with respect to ingredients, can be considered for hops, enzymes, yeast, and malt.

Among all these ingredients, the highest demand is generated for hops ingredients, since it has the ability to bring down inflammation and is therefore used extensively in beers. On the other hand, the malt segment will be holding the second spot in the global market, owing to its rampant demand and use in beer manufacturing by the top companies.

By Packaging:

The packaging-based segments in the market are can, bottle, and draught.

Between these, can packaging is the top segment in the global market, on account of the extensive demand for metal cans as they are easy to store and transport. The draught packaging segment, on the other hand, will be thriving as well, given the various health benefits associated with draught beer and the consumers’ rising preferences for the same.

Regional Insights

The North American market, with the biggest stake in the global market, would remain tenacious in terms of growth in the years to come. The high consumption rate of beer is the result of the significant popularity of the beverage among the youth. Beer is a highly popular beverage in the region, especially the United States, as a rising number of youths prefer get-togethers and opt for it. The dramatic surge in the number of breweries in the region is on account of the favorable government incentives coupled with the extensive consumer preference for local food experiences. Other encouraging factors can be the escalating clout of social media and the rise in the number of local events as well as promotions.

European beer consumers are progressively exploring new varieties, including IPA and several types of pale ales. They are more than willing to significantly spend on these premium types, which pushes the number of breweries and microbreweries, consequently bolstering the industry growth in the region. Besides, surging health-consciousness among consumers who want to avoid stronger alcohols paired with the surging number of parties, and functions would heighten the consumption rate of craft beer in the following years.

The Asia Pacific market can anticipate achieving the fastest growth rate in the years ahead, with strong contributions from China, Japan, and India. The younger generation’s inclination towards moderated, premium, and sophisticated beverages along with the rising desire to explore different flavors and tastes will benefit the beer market in the region.

