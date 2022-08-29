PassioHR, Inc. Announces Acquisition of smarthr, llc.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassioHR, Inc., an industry leader in the Professional Employer Organization space with its corporate headquarters in Englewood, Colorado has announced today that it has completed an acquisition of smarthr, llc., a Twin Falls, Idaho based provider of human resource services. “smarthr has gained a solid reputation for service and value in the PEO/HRO space in Idaho over the last four years,” commented Roger Hays, PassioHR’s President & CEO. “We are very excited to bring smarthr and their clients into our family of companies.”

PassioHR will keep many of the team currently with smarthr and servicing to clients of both companies will remain seamless. “Byron is a long-time leader in the PEO space and his passion for excellent customer service just made smart sense for us to partner with smarthr when the opportunity presented itself,” said Roger Hays.

PassioHR will combine many of the services it currently offers to its clients with those offered at smarthr in order to bring additional benefits to both companies' clients.

The pairing of the companies takes effect on September 1st, 2022.

About smarthr, llc.

smarthr, llc. was founded in 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho by Byron McCurdy. Byron has been actively involved in the PEO and HRO industry since founding his first PEO in 1981. He is a former President of the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) and served on a number of committees with NAPEO for many years while he was actively involved with the association. smarthr serves mainly the Idaho area with some clients in Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington state.

About PassioHR, Inc.

Since 2008, PassioHR has been a leader in the Professional Employer Services (PEO) space and has become a trusted partner to a large number of SMB’s. As one of the regional leaders in the PEO space PassioHR works with its SMB partners to help to manage their critical HR functions more efficiently, reduce administrative workloads and increase compliance with state and federal statutes. PassioHR has taken the approach from the beginning to bring state of the art technology to the PEO space while also providing its business partners with strong personalized customer services that fit the individual needs of its many different clients. PassioHR holds a strong belief that a company’s employees are as important as family and should be treated as such. PassioHR creates the perfect package of technology, integrated benefits, and employee engagement strategies to keep the SMB’s employees inspired and successful.

For more on PassioHR, visit www.passiohr.com