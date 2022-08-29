World Insurance Associates Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Woody Insurance Group

Iselin, NJ, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired The Woody Insurance Group (“Woody Insurance”) of Prairie Village, KS on August 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Woody Insurance Group has been providing insurance to individuals and businesses in the Kansas and Missouri communities for over 20 years. They also have a focus on the construction industry.

“Our top goal is to make the insurance-buying process easy and thorough for our customers,” says Chris Woody, President, The Woody Insurance Group. “We provide highly customized solutions to any business or personal need and look forward to continuing this approach as part of World.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Woody Insurance to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are well known for their unparalleled customer service and will be a nice fit within the World company.”



Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Myers Longhofer LLC provided legal counsel to The Woody Insurance Group. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.



About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 155 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.