Carolina Cross Connection Receives SECU Foundation Grant to Advance Efforts for DEI Initiatives

GASTONIA, N.C., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently awarded a $40,000 grant to Carolina Cross Connection (CCC), a non-profit located in Gastonia that supports the needs of the elderly, disabled, and low-resourced residents of Western North Carolina with home repair projects to address safety and accessibility. The funding will help the organization develop strategies to address diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives (DEI) to ensure greater reach of services across populations in the northwest region of the state.



Carolina Cross Connection has been partnering with local agencies to provide services for North Carolina communities since 1987. The organization enlists the help of youth and adults across the state who volunteer their time at one of CCC’s camp locations to assist residents in 11 counties. CCC has completed over 17,880 projects and hosted more than 30,400 volunteers to date.

“This is a wonderful organization that demonstrates social responsibility in a powerful way,” said Scott Southern, SECU Foundation director of grants administration. “Their work shows great care and concern for the health and well-being of our neighbors and keeping our communities strong. We are so pleased to help Carolina Cross Connection strengthen and expand their efforts to more residents in this region.”

“To say we are grateful for SECU Foundation’s grant is an understatement,” said Dr. Brittany Bethel, Carolina Cross Connection executive director. “Carolina Cross Connection has served Western North Carolina with safe access home repairs for 35 years. Our goal is to continue to dig deeper into the communities we already serve, and the Foundation’s grant will allow us to develop our contacts in those communities. We are particularly focused on looking at how to serve a diverse and ever-changing population. This opportunity will allow us to continue educating our board and staff on how to financially develop our programs while investing in understanding how to serve our current communities more equitably.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce200c97-b165-4a9f-a4e3-8cfa5ee1114c