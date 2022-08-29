New York,USA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncology Drugs Market Worth $848.94 Billion by 2030 at 9.51 % CAGR

The revenue of the Oncology Drugs Market was USD 177.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 474.06 Billion in 2030 with an 11.53% CAGR. Oncology drugs are referred to as the therapeutics used for cancer treatment. It inculcates a variety of medications like targeted therapies, immuno-therapies, hormone therapies, etc. Factors like the continuous rise of cancer cases worldwide, rise in treatment options, and increase in R&D activities in some of the world's most renowned drug laboratories are proliferating the market growth rate extensively.

To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/oncology-drugs-market

A 360-degree insight into Oncology Drug s Market:

The Targeted Therapy segment held the maximum share of 50.34% for the Therapy sector.

The Targeted Drugs segment of the Drug Class section led with a maximum share of 42.44%.

For the Indication segment, Breast Cancer held 46.77% of the market share.

For Distribution Channel, the Hospital pharmacies segment led the market growth with an 80.12% share.

For the Regional section, North America comprehensively dominated with a share of 52.18%.





Notable factors of Oncology Drugs Market growth :

( Continuous rise in the number of cancer cases worldwide, rise in treatment options, and increase in R&D activities in some of the world's most renowned drug laboratories are expediting the market growth rate)

The number of cancer cases is continuously rising worldwide. International Agency for Research on Cancer had reported that globally 1 out of every 5 people develop cancer symptoms in due course of their lifetime. Moreover, SMR's study figured out that around 1 out of 8 men and 1 out of 11 women worldwide die from cancer each year. Breast and Lung Cancers are most common causes of mortalities accounting for up to 45.77% of the total cancer deaths worldwide, followed by Colon Cancer (19.33%), Prostate Cancer (14.12%), Skin Cancer (12.87%), and Stomach Cancer (9.88%) respectively.





Apart from a surge in the number of cancers, the advent of a plethora of drug treatment options for oncology is accelerating the market growth . As per the statistics of the U.K. Cancer Research Center, nearly 27.21% of the patient population undergo radiotherapy, and 28% undergo chemotherapy each year. Moreover, John Hopkin's research thesis revealed that approximately (15 to 20) % of cancer patients worldwide had achieved (+ve) results by undergoing Immunotherapy.





Furthermore, governmental bodies across the globe are investing a hefty sum of money to facilitate the R&D activities at some of the world's most renowned drug laboratories. SMR's study reported that in 2021, the worldwide spending for oncology drugs summed up to USD 187.1 billion as compared to 86 billion in 2015.





Oncology Drugs Market: 360-degree Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Oncology Drugs Market bifurcation is performed based on

Therapy, Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, & Geography.

For Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Targeted Therapy

For Drug Class

Cytotoxic Drugs

Antimetabolites

Alkylating Agents

Monoclonal Antibodies

Targeted Drugs

Hormonal Drugs

Others

For Indication

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Rectal and Colon Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others





For Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

For Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

South Korea

Vietnam

India

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Continent

Poland

Italy

Deutschland

France

Finland

Russia

Netherlands

Spain

UK

Sweden

Norway

Rest of the continent of Europe

Rest-of-the-World

Kuwait

South Africa

Qatar

Brazil

Zimbabwe

Algeria

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

UAE





Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Oncology Drugs Market Report published in the month of July 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/oncology-drugs-market

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 11.53% 2030 Value Projection USD 474.06 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 177.54 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies AbbVie,AMGEN, Inc,Astellas Pharma Inc,AstraZeneca plc,Bayer AG,BeiGene,Bristol Myers Squibb,Celgene Corporation,Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd,Dr Reddy’s Laboratories,Gilead Science, Inc. Leading Segment By Therapy

Targeted Therapy Leading Region North America

The Targeted Therapy segment held the maximum share of 50.34% for the Therapy sector. SMR's study delineated that the efficacy of the targeted therapies has surged by approximately 50% within a span of 13 years from (2007 to 2020). Moreover, targeted therapies are used in almost 80% of the cancer cases worldwide hence fuelling the market growth.

The Targeted Drugs segment of the Drug Class section led with a maximum share of 42.44%. These drugs can be used as small-molecule-drugs that can adequately target the cancer cells located inside the body. They can also restrict the cancer cells from further growth and force them to self-destruct. For example, Alemtuzumab is a monoclonal-small-molecule-drug that is widely used to treat RRMS/ Relapse Remitting Multi-Sclerosis diseases. All these essential factors are significantly propelling the market growth.

For the Indication segment, Breast Cancer held 46.77% of the market share. Breast Cancer is regarded as the most common form of cancer occurring worldwide. SMR's study reported that around 2.31 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer, and around 685k deaths occurred globally. Also, as per the SMR report, the average ten-year survival rate in women suffering from non-metastatic-invasive breast cancer is almost 84%.

For Distribution Channel, the Hospital pharmacies segment led the market growth with an 80.12% share. The availability of high-quality drugs in hospitals, along with the rise in the number of cancer patient admissions, is fuelling the growth rate of this sector. SMR's research elucidated that in 2021, there were around 860.44 million cancer patients who were admitted to the hospitals and were provided with various other treatment facilities.

For the Regional section, North America comprehensively dominated with a share of 52.18%. The prevalence of high-quality oncology drugs, the rise in cancer cases, and the rise of investments by the government in the oncology sectors are enhancing its growth rate. SMR conducted a research survey in the North American region, where it was discovered that in 2022 around 1.91 million new cases were diagnosed, and around 609.36 k people died in the USA from various forms of cancers. It was also revealed that cancer is the 2nd most leading cause of death in the U.S., just after cardiac diseases.

Players operating in the Oncology Drugs Market:

AMGEN

AbbVie

Astellas Pharma

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BeiGene

Daiichi Sankyo

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene Corp

Merck

Eli Lilly & Co

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International

Sanofi S.A.

Roche Holding

Takeda Pharmaceuticals





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/oncology-drugs-market

Recent Developments

On August 29th, 2022, SNUBH, a Korean hospital, discovered a unique way to use the highly advanced TMB test for conducting immuno-therapy of the metastatic type of stomach cancer. The doctors of the hospital suggested that oncogenes must undergo NGS (Next-Generation-Sequencing) tests prior to their implementation on the cancer treatments in order to test the efficacy of immuno-therapies. This trend of TMB in Korea will adequately treat cancer patients so that they receive the most effective treatment and recover as soon as possible.





On August 26th, 2022, Incyte, a U.S.-based organization, received FDA approval twice for launching its brand-new oncology drug, FGFR1, for the treatment of mutated cancers. This is regarded as one of the most common forms of cancer worldwide. This drug performs the process of chromosomal translocation. In this process, the chromosomes break and attach themselves to the other existing chromosomes to target the cancer cells and destroy them effectively.





On August 5th, 2022, FDA approved the 1st targeted-drug-therapy for HER2-Type-Low-Breast cancer. This highly advanced therapy will be used to treat patients who are suffering from an unresectable or metastatic type of HER-2 low breast cancer worldwide. A research study showed that in 2022, around 287,850 cases of breast cancers will be diagnosed in the USA by using this form of targeted-drug- therapy.





To read the summary of the report, visit the website at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/oncology-drugs-market

Related Reports

Anesthesia Drugs Market

The report on Anesthesia Drugs Market laid out by SMR reveals its essential factors like drivers, opportunities, challenges, etc. The Anesthesia Drugs Market worth was USD 6.81 billion in 2020 and will value USD 8.94 billion in 2030 with a 3.47% CAGR. The factors enhancing the market growth are the rise in the elder netizen population, the increase in the no of surgeries worldwide, etc. Key companies operating here include AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, AstraZeneca, Baxter International, etc.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

SMR's Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report explains a detailed outline of its challenges, threats, drivers, etc. The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market's worth was USD 4.03 Billion in 2021 and will reach USD 13.13 Billion in 2030 with a 14.12% CAGR. Factors fuelling the market growth include the rising prevalence of cancer, growing demand for Antibody-based cancer therapeutics, the advent of rapid advancements in technologies, etc. Players operating in the market are Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma, Seagen, etc.

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market

The Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Report crafted by SMR deciphers its variety of driving factors, restraints, threats, etc. The Microneedle drug delivery systems market was worth USD 5.71 billion in 2021 and will reach USD 10.08 billion in 2030 with a 6.51% CAGR. Factors augmenting the growth of the market are a rise in obesity, increasing expenditures towards R&D activities, rapid advancement in healthcare facilities, etc. The prominent players operating here are Zosano Pharma Corp, Becton, Dickinson & Compan, Nanopass Technologies, Raphas, Corium International, etc.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

The Injectable Drug Delivery Market Report of SMR outlines its different threats, challenges, drivers, etc. The Injectable Drug Delivery Market value in 2021 was USD 615.87 Billion and will reach USD 1677.91 Billion in 2030 with an 11.78% CAGR. The rise in the rate of NCD/chronic diseases, increase in the number of injection usage, needle injuries, etc. are enhancing the growth rate of the market. Organizations that are operating in this market include Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Eli Lilly and Company, Schott AG, etc.

About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/property-management-industry-statistics



Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/