Cumulus Media Creates Music Partnerships Division

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced VP of Programming Operations Greg Frey has been tapped to lead Music Partnerships, a new division within Cumulus, as VP, Music Partnerships. Frey, a 12-year Cumulus veteran, will serve as the company’s creative liaison with artists, labels, booking agencies, and promoters. Frey will report to Chief Content Officer Brian Philips.



Frey will front the team which will develop music marketing partnerships for Cumulus’s 300+ music stations, Westwood One network franchises, and related social/digital platforms. The team’s focus will be on enhancing partnerships, creating value for the music industry as well as new content and revenue opportunities for Cumulus. Frey will be supported by a coalition that includes local and national advertising sales; music format VPs; digital leaders; and programming, promotion, and marketing executives.

“Greg will advance Cumulus’s music industry collaboration with his trademark credibility and tastemaker’s integrity,” said Philips. “Greg enjoys the longstanding respect of the industry and from all at Cumulus, and I’m confident we will see success with his leadership right out of the gate.”

Said Frey, “We’ve spent the recent months laying the groundwork for this critical function so that we can best support collaboration between Cumulus and our esteemed music partners. I’m eager to get out there and show the music world what more we can do together.”

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 405 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Glover | Cumulus Media | kglover@westwoodone.com